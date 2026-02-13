USC Trojans Promote Key Staff Member to Boost Linebacker Group

As USC continues to finalize its coaching staff for the 2026 season, defensive analyst/assistant linebackers coach AJ Howard has been promoted to outside linebackers coach, CBS Sports reported on Thursday night. Howard just wrapped up his first season on the Trojans staff after coming over from Appalachian State, where he was the outside linebackers coach for two seasons.

A standout himself at linebacker for the Mountaineers, Howard played two seasons with the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl. Howard was a grad assistant for one season at Louisville in 2020 and then spent two seasons as a scout for the Patriots, before moving back to the coaching ranks.

Impact of Promoting AJ Howard

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC has three full-time coaches committed to its linebacker room.

Mike Ekeler has an abundance of experience at the collegiate level. He comes over from Nebraska, where he was their special teams coordinator in 2025.

MORE: The One USC Coaching Change With Bigger Impact Than Anyone Predicted

MORE: Lincoln Riley Just Spoke Honestly About the Big Ten And SEC

MORE: Jayden Maiava Faces a New Challenger in California’s Quarterback Race

Prior to that, Ekeler was the outside linebackers coach for four seasons at Tennessee. Ekeler will be the special teams coach but also coach the linebackers alongside Rob Ryan, who just completed his first season on the staff. Howard handled on-field coaching with Ryan in the booth last season.

The front seven as a whole has to improve in 2026, if the defense is going to take the next step. The most recent promotion of Howard indicates USC has fully invested into upgrading the second level of its defense.

Linebacker Room Outlook for the Spring

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans lose linebacker Eric Gentry, but it’s a more experienced room than they had a year ago.

Desman Stephens started all 13 games at MIKE linebacker this past season, after primarily being a special teams contributor during his freshman season in 2024. The ultra-athletic linebacker had an up and down year. He showed flashes but in his second season, the expectation is the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Stephens can take the next step and be more consistent.

The same could be said for Jadyn Walker. He missed almost the entirety of his true freshman season with a shoulder injury and showed glimpses in 2025 of what could be solid linebacker in the Big Ten. He is the favorite to start alongside Stephens next season.

USC retained several key reserve players from last season in Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby, a former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle. The Trojans added Washington transfer Deven Bryant, who finished third on the Huskies in tackles last season, via the transfer portal.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) chases down the ballcarrier against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Four-star Talanoa Ili, the No. 6 ranked linebacker in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, started as a freshman for Orange Lutheran (Calif.), playing in the Trinity League. He starred there for three years, before playing his senior season at Kahuku (Hawaii). The versatile player can mix between playing inside or outside linebacker.

Shaun Scott was a standout defender for Mater Dei (Calif.). A MaxPreps Second Team All-American as a defensive lineman this past fall, the four-star recruit will play linebacker at USC.

Taylor Johnson was a tackling machine playing at Cajon (Calif.) in San Bernardino. After posting 174 tackles, including nine for a loss as a junior, Taylor recorded 201 tackles, including 17.5 for loss as a senior.

Recommended Articles