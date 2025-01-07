Could Pete Carroll Become USC Trojans Next General Manager?
With the addition of NIL, the USC Trojans are struggling to keep up with other teams in the Big Ten. The Trojans are reportedly looking for a new general manager to assist with the changing college football landscape.
One name that USC fans are clamoring for is Pete Carroll. It has been a year since Carroll coached in the NFL. Though he did not pick up an official job with the USC football program, he was set to be around more often taking a teaching position at the university.
Back in August, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked his opinion of Carroll returning to the football program in some way.
“It’s one that I appreciate and respect very much. And we’ll always never hesitate to pick up the phone and call him or reach out to him because of obviously how successful he was as a coach,” Riley told On3. “He’s obviously got a great knowledge of this place. So I’ve been appreciative of his help and his friendship and will be glad to have him around a lot more.”
The move for a new general manager comes after a disappointing 2024 season and poor roster management under Riley. During the early national signing period for the class of 2025, the Trojans lost several recruits because of flips. NIL plays a major role in recruiting and a new general manager can help USC’s program.
Carroll is a highly respected coach both in college football and the NFL. Carroll was the head coach of the USC Trojans from 2001 to 2009. Carroll had a rough first season with USC but was the quickest USC coach in history to reach 50 wins. Carroll and the Trojans went on to win two national championships.
As for Carroll’s roster while at USC, he coached three Heisman-winning players in four years and 53 NFL draft picks. 14 of those draft picks were first-rounders including the No. 1 overall, Carson Palmer, and No. 2 overall Reggie Bush.
USC’s budget has expanded with the House of Victory initiative. It has not only expanded the university's budget, but it has put an emphasis on recruiting high school athletes through NIL opportunities. With the help of House of Victory, 2025 four-star linebacker recruit, Matai Tagoa’i partnered with the Bitcoin app Strike.
Aside from Carroll’s successful coaching history and building a college roster, the former USC coach has experience as an executive. After Carroll’s tenure with USC, he went on to coach the Seattle Seahawks. While there, Carroll was also the Vice president of football operations. Despite Seattle and Carroll parting ways from a coaching standpoint, he was given an advisor position.
For now, it is all just speculation and the call from fans for Carroll to take the general manager position. Carroll may not even want the job and could look to go back to the NFL for the 2025 season. The Trojans will look to hire a new GM within the next couple of weeks. Though the decision will not be up to Riley, the relationship between him and the new hire will be taken into account.
