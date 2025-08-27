USC Trojans Can't Sleep On These Three Missouri State Players to Avoid Upset
Offseason training camps, workouts, and drills are soon to come to an end before the USC Trojans first game of the 2025 college football schedule. USC coach Lincoln Riley has his team as ready as ever and is looking forward to seeing the newcomers take the field.
Before the USC Trojans dive into their challenging Big Ten schedule, which includes matchups against nationally ranked teams like Notre Dame, Lincoln Riley’s priority is keeping his squad locked in on Week 1. The Missouri State Bears travel to Los Angeles, where Trojans fans hope for a commanding USC victory to kick off the season.
According to ESPN FPI Analytics, the USC Trojans have a 97.3 percent chance to win. Meaning, ESPN FPI gives a 2.7 percent chance of an upset with the USC Trojans losing to the Missouri State Bears.
Three Missouri State Players Who Could Push For Upset
1. Quarterback Jacob Clark
The senior quarterback is definitely a threat to upset the USC Trojans. Last season, Clark threw for more than 3,600 passing yards. In 2024, Clark recorded 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions, showing he has excellent control of the football when it leaves his hands.
Those numbers weren't a fluke, looking at his stats from 2023. Clark connected on 10 touchdown passes while throwing only two picks for the Bears.
Arguably, his best game last year was in the Bears' 59-31 victory over Murray State. At the tail end of the quarterback's nine-game streak throwing multiple touchdowns, Clark tallied four scores downfield and a total of 431 yards, a collegiate career-best.
The Rockwall, Texas native completed 7 percent more passes last season than he did in 2023. Anymore improvement in that category put Clark well over a 70 percent completion percentage. That would not bode well for the USC Trojans' secondary and their defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
2. Receiver Jmariyae Robinson
Two of Missouri State's top pass catchers from last season are gone. Tight end Lance Mason and wideout Hunter Woods were go-to targets for Clark.
Robinson hauled in four touchdown catches while also scoring three rushing touchdowns in 2024. The dual-threat receiver has shown flashes of former San Francisco 49er Deebo Samuel. If the USC Trojans can't contain the Cocoa, Florida-born athlete, it could be a rough day for Lynn's defense.
3. Kicker Yousef Obeid
Last year as a freshman, the Missouri State Bears' placekicker contributed to 86 points on the season. Obeid made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts as well as 53 of his 54 PATs (point-after-touchdown).
On the season, that gave Obeid an above 91 percent accuracy rate in field goals and above 98 percent from PATs. If the game is close and comes down to the Bears kicking through the uprights against the USC Trojans, that 2.3 percent that ESPN analytics predicted could become a reality.
The USC Trojans and the Missouri State Bears kick off on Saturday, August 30th at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
"I think once you see these guys get on the field, once you watch 'em play this season and beyond, I don't think that will exist as much. We're very proud of that class," Riley said. "Fortunately for us, several of those guys were able to come in mid-term, be a part of spring practice, and certainly there are a handful...more than a handful, a large number of players in that '25 class, that have an opportunity to impact us in a very positive way quickly. So looking forward to unveiling those guys this fall."