Four USC Trojans Set for Resurgence With Injury Returns

The USC Trojans saw multiple key players go down with significant injuries at different points of the year, starting in fall camp.

Here are four players that had setbacks in 2025 that are primed for resurgence in 2026.

Elijah Paige, Offensive Tackle

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Elijah Paige made his first career start in USC’s win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl to conclude the 2023 season. That segued into the former four-star recruit becoming a full-time starter in 2024.

Paige overcame some early struggles, which included being benched at halftime in a loss to Michigan in the Trojans first Big Ten game. He bounced back and became a Freshman All-American. Paige had an injury riddled 2025 campaign and was limited to just seven games.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Paige returns to protect quarterback Jayden Maiava's blindside and to anchor an offensive line in 2026 that returns all five starters from a year ago.

Jontez Williams, Cornerback

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After starting a couple of games at cornerback for Iowa State in 2023, Jontez Williams became a full-time in 2024. He recorded a team-high four interceptions, which earned him second team All-Big-12 honors.

Williams returned last season as one of the top cornerbacks in college football. He had a promising start to the season until going down with a torn ACL in late September. However, Williams was still highly sought-after in the transfer portal. Rivals and 247Sports rated him as the No. 1 cornerback available.

USC was the only visit Williams made this January as cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed was determined to land the talented defensive back. Williams instantly became the most experienced cornerback on the roster, having appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts in his four seasons with the Cyclones.

Williams did not take part in spring practice as he continued to recover, but the Iowa State transfer is expected to be a plug-and-play starter in defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s unit this fall.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 JUCO running back in the 2025 class, was a coveted prospect

coming out Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.). And it didn't take very long to see why.

Jordan emerged as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten the first month of the season, and there were real questions about whether or not he would be one-and-done at USC and head off to the NFL because of his early season success. However, an ankle injury late in the second quarter of the Trojans win over Michigan on Oct. 11 effectively ended his season after six games.

Jordan returns with something this prove this fall as he pairs up with King Miller to form one of college football's most dynamic one-two punches in the backfield.

Prophet Brown, Defensive Back

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Trevon Clark (80) runs the ball as USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) defends during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Prophet Brown has been a valuable reserve in the Trojans secondary. He is the most experienced defensive back, having appeared in 39 career games at outside corner and nickel.

Brown was expected to start at nickel last season but a significant hip injury the second week of fall camp ended his season in early August. Brown returns this season as a valuable reserve in the backend of the defense. He worked with the safeties in the spring and adds depth to that position.

“We value corner cover ability at safety," said safeties coach Paul Gonzales. "Some of the best guys I had, Tre’von Moehrig, he was a corner in high school, and then he moved him to safety because he naturally understands cushion, leverage, how to stay on top, how to go find the ball. If those things are kind of already coached into him at the safety spot, half the job is done.

“Now how physical are they?’ Are they willing to be come down and tackle people. And then probably the third phase is how good they are communicating and directing traffic because you're the quarterback at the high safety spot, and that's usually where a guy that's playing corner has to make the most rounds. Now you're in charge of all the communication. You're not the guy that's receiving it. So it's been good. Prophet had a good spring.”

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