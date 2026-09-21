USC Trojans’ Narrow Win at Rutgers Drives Big Ten Power Ranking Shift
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The first two weeks of the season saw Big Ten schools shift drastically in the power rankings. Week 3 was a lot calmer.
While most Big Ten teams grabbed blowout wins against lower-ranked opponents, No. 12 USC got a scare in their conference opener. A winless Rutgers nearly upset the Trojans in Piscataway.
UCLA continues to climb the ladder with a solid performance against Purdue, Northwestern slammed Colorado after they ridiculed their temporary field, and Michigan State and Maryland both lost big games.
Fans are slowly beginning to see the true nature of some teams as most begin their journey into conference play. Here is a look at the Big Ten power rankings after Week 3.
Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 3:
18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-3)
17. Purdue Boilermakers (1-2)
16. Michigan State Spartans (2-1)
15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)
14. Maryland Terrapins (2-1)
13. Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)
12. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)
11. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1)
Top 10
10. Washington Huskies
Week 3 Result: 48-16 win vs. Eastern Washington
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 10
Washington desperately needed redemption based on their performance in their first two games. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. led his team to victory with a four-touchdown performance and 373 passing yards. There was little action from their run game; however, a factor they’ll look to change with their Big Ten lineup heading their way.
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Week 3 Result: 34-7 win vs. North Dakota
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 7
Nebraska did pretty much what everyone expected them to do against FCS opponent North Dakota. The Cornhuskers’ running game was electric, rushing for a combined 277 yards in the matchup. Running back Jamal Rule was responsible for 119 yards alone and found the end zone twice. They’ll travel to East Lansing next week to open Big Ten play against Michigan State, who is looking for redemption after dropping their rivalry game over No. 3 Notre Dame.
8. UCLA Bruins
Week 3 Result: 52-38 win vs. Purdue
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 8
Bob Chesney and the Bruins continue to add to their win column. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finally managed to find a passing touchdown this season. In fact, it was three touchdowns against the Boilermakers, and he got through the game without throwing an interception. Once again, the Bruins’ running attack was stellar, rushing for a combined 369 yards.
7. Iowa Hawkeyes
Week 3 Result: 55-0 win vs. Northern Iowa
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 9
Like UCLA, the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes found success running the ball on Saturday. They had three running backs rush for more than 100 yards and totaled 422 combined rushing yards.
Quarterback Hank Brown was perfect the entire game without a single incompletion and threw two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes will travel to Ann Arbor next week to battle No. 18 Michigan in the Big House.
6. Oregon Ducks
Week 3 Matchup: 84-0 win vs. Portland State
Record: 2-1
Last Week: 6
No. 20 Oregon managed to bounce back against FCS opponent Portland State on Friday night after a forgettable Week 2 performance. They broke their program scoring record in the modern era with the 84 points they blasted on the Vikings.
They put up 726 yards of total offense and gave playing time to a plethora of backups, including the debut of Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola. It was a much-needed win to build their confidence, but now their primetime matchup against USC will showcase if this team can still hold up in important games.
5. USC Trojans
Week 3 Matchup: 42-35 win at Rutgers
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 3
Every USC fan in Los Angeles, and those at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, surely had their hearts racing. And why wouldn’t they? USC continues to show signs of weakness in road games. They were nearly upset by a winless Rutgers team. The same Rutgers team that had lost to UMass at the beginning of the season.
The Trojan defense struggled to stop Rutgers receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had several miscues as well, but still managed to pull off a win. If USC wants to beat Oregon on Saturday, they need to patch up all the defensive blunders.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 3 Matchup: 55-13 win vs. Buffalo
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 5
No. 13. Penn State got a comfortable win over Buffalo on Saturday. Five of the seven touchdowns scored came on the ground. The Nittany Lions rushed for a combined 304 yards. Junior running back James Peoples found the end zone twice against the Bulls.
Quarterback Rocco Becht passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns. It was a solid start to the season for Penn State as they now turn the page to Wisconsin next week to open conference play.
3. Michigan Wolverines
Week 2 Matchup: 52-17 win vs. UTEP
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 4
After an unexpected close score in the first half, Michigan fans were on the edge of their seats. It took a bit, but the Wolverines outscored the Miners 35-3 in the second half.
Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw three touchdown passes and limited mistakes. It was a solid performance against UTEP, but now Michigan fans are hoping they can take care of business against Iowa at home.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 3 Matchup: 59-3 win vs. Kent State
Record: 2-1
Last Week: 2
As expected, No. 7 Ohio State bounced back in excellent fashion against Kent State. Receiver Jeremiah Smith broke the all-time receiving yards school record, surpassing Michael Jenkins’ previous record of 2,898 yards. The Buckeyes' rushing attack scored three touchdowns as the attention shifts to Illinois, whom they will host on Saturday.
1. Indiana Hoosiers
Week 3 Matchup: 38-0 win vs. Western Kentucky
Record: 3-0
Last Week: 1
Defending champs No. 5 Indiana are coming off their second straight shutout win. Running back Lee Beebe Jr. grabbed himself a pair of scores, while running back Turbo Richard found the end zone once and rushed for 149 yards. Coach Curt Cignetti surely has the team ready to go against Northwestern.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_