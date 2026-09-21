USC Trojans’ Narrow Win at Rutgers Drives Big Ten Power Ranking Shift

The first two weeks of the season saw Big Ten schools shift drastically in the power rankings. Week 3 was a lot calmer.

While most Big Ten teams grabbed blowout wins against lower-ranked opponents, No. 12 USC got a scare in their conference opener. A winless Rutgers nearly upset the Trojans in Piscataway.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (1) tackles pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA continues to climb the ladder with a solid performance against Purdue, Northwestern slammed Colorado after they ridiculed their temporary field, and Michigan State and Maryland both lost big games.

Fans are slowly beginning to see the true nature of some teams as most begin their journey into conference play. Here is a look at the Big Ten power rankings after Week 3.

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 3:

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) is rushed by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-3)

17. Purdue Boilermakers (1-2)

16. Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

14. Maryland Terrapins (2-1)

13. Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)

12. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

11. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1)



Top 10

10. Washington Huskies

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Jacob Manu (9) celebrates with teammates following a sack against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Result: 48-16 win vs. Eastern Washington

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 10

Washington desperately needed redemption based on their performance in their first two games. Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. led his team to victory with a four-touchdown performance and 373 passing yards. There was little action from their run game; however, a factor they’ll look to change with their Big Ten lineup heading their way.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 19, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson (13) runs against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Result: 34-7 win vs. North Dakota

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 7

Nebraska did pretty much what everyone expected them to do against FCS opponent North Dakota. The Cornhuskers’ running game was electric, rushing for a combined 277 yards in the matchup. Running back Jamal Rule was responsible for 119 yards alone and found the end zone twice. They’ll travel to East Lansing next week to open Big Ten play against Michigan State, who is looking for redemption after dropping their rivalry game over No. 3 Notre Dame.

8. UCLA Bruins

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) scores on a 6-yard touchdown run against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Result: 52-38 win vs. Purdue

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 8

Bob Chesney and the Bruins continue to add to their win column. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finally managed to find a passing touchdown this season. In fact, it was three touchdowns against the Boilermakers, and he got through the game without throwing an interception. Once again, the Bruins’ running attack was stellar, rushing for a combined 369 yards.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 19, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Mason Woods (19) runs the ball as UNI Panthers linebacker John Powers (33) looks to make the tackle during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Result: 55-0 win vs. Northern Iowa

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 9

Like UCLA, the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes found success running the ball on Saturday. They had three running backs rush for more than 100 yards and totaled 422 combined rushing yards.

Quarterback Hank Brown was perfect the entire game without a single incompletion and threw two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes will travel to Ann Arbor next week to battle No. 18 Michigan in the Big House.

6. Oregon Ducks

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Aydin Breland (42) celebrates after sacking Portland State Vikings quarterback Gabe Downing (5) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Matchup: 84-0 win vs. Portland State

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 6

No. 20 Oregon managed to bounce back against FCS opponent Portland State on Friday night after a forgettable Week 2 performance. They broke their program scoring record in the modern era with the 84 points they blasted on the Vikings.

They put up 726 yards of total offense and gave playing time to a plethora of backups, including the debut of Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola. It was a much-needed win to build their confidence, but now their primetime matchup against USC will showcase if this team can still hold up in important games.

5. USC Trojans

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball during the second half as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) pursues at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Matchup: 42-35 win at Rutgers

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 3

Every USC fan in Los Angeles, and those at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, surely had their hearts racing. And why wouldn’t they? USC continues to show signs of weakness in road games. They were nearly upset by a winless Rutgers team. The same Rutgers team that had lost to UMass at the beginning of the season.

The Trojan defense struggled to stop Rutgers receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had several miscues as well, but still managed to pull off a win. If USC wants to beat Oregon on Saturday, they need to patch up all the defensive blunders.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Matchup: 55-13 win vs. Buffalo

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 5

No. 13. Penn State got a comfortable win over Buffalo on Saturday. Five of the seven touchdowns scored came on the ground. The Nittany Lions rushed for a combined 304 yards. Junior running back James Peoples found the end zone twice against the Bulls.

Quarterback Rocco Becht passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns. It was a solid start to the season for Penn State as they now turn the page to Wisconsin next week to open conference play.

3. Michigan Wolverines

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against the Texas El Paso Miners during the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Matchup: 52-17 win vs. UTEP

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 4

After an unexpected close score in the first half, Michigan fans were on the edge of their seats. It took a bit, but the Wolverines outscored the Miners 35-3 in the second half.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood threw three touchdown passes and limited mistakes. It was a solid performance against UTEP, but now Michigan fans are hoping they can take care of business against Iowa at home.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 19, 2026. Ohio State won 59-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Matchup: 59-3 win vs. Kent State

Record: 2-1

Last Week: 2

As expected, No. 7 Ohio State bounced back in excellent fashion against Kent State. Receiver Jeremiah Smith broke the all-time receiving yards school record, surpassing Michael Jenkins’ previous record of 2,898 yards. The Buckeyes' rushing attack scored three touchdowns as the attention shifts to Illinois, whom they will host on Saturday.

1. Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 19, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) catches a pass against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Matchup: 38-0 win vs. Western Kentucky

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 1

Defending champs No. 5 Indiana are coming off their second straight shutout win. Running back Lee Beebe Jr. grabbed himself a pair of scores, while running back Turbo Richard found the end zone once and rushed for 149 yards. Coach Curt Cignetti surely has the team ready to go against Northwestern.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.