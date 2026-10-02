USC Trojans Who Need a Bigger Role to Avoid Transfer Portal Questions

Besides Week 1’s shutout performance against Fresno State, No. 18 USC Trojans’ defense has yet to play up to their expectations under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Through five games, the unit is ranked No. 72 in points allowed per game (26.4), No. 52 yards per game (354.8) and No. 75 in sack percentage (5.37).

Now with some defenders listed as “out” or “questionable” in the latest injury report, the unit’s second teamers and rotational pieces will need to rise to the occasion if the Trojans are to bounce back versus the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3). If these players are unable to prove their keep during this turbulent time, the transfer portal may be their only option.

Linebackers: Jadyn Walker and Ta’Mere Robinson

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) celebrates with defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Desman Stephens II was ejected for targeting in Week 5, redshirt-sophomore Jadyn Walker stepped in at backer. The young backer struggled against Oregon’s big offensive lineman and came up short when stepping into the gaps, finishing the game with three tackles (two solo, one assisted). In the latest depth chart update (Sept. 30), he is slated behind former Husky Deven Bryant.

Stephens will not suit up due to a one-game suspension, allowing redshirt-junior Ta’Mere Robinson to get the nod at the second starting backer spot. In five appearances, Robinson has recorded a total of five tackles and a quarterback-hit. Freshman Talanoa Ili – seven total tackles in five appearances – will be backing up Robinson.

Both these backers have made this list before, but the stakes are much higher now. Robinson has the length – 6-3, 230 pounds – and athleticism to sideline to sideline. This will be crucial as quarterback Demond Williams Jr. can do some damage with his legs. If Patterson elects to scheme up more blitzes, Robinson should be the rusher as it fits his skillset. His strength as a coverage backer will help the secondary as well – a unit that has shown to give up big plays time and time again.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) runs for a one-yard touchdown against USC Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (15) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unknown how often Walker will see the field against the Huskies, but he cannot afford to get bullied once again. In four appearances, Walker has shown a knack for getting to the ball by recording 10 tackles. He’ll need to set the tone for himself early with a big hit or solid tackling. Solid reps of containing Williams and the Huskies rushing attack will be huge for his stock that the coaching staff still believes in.

It is probably time to let Ili loose too. While on-field communication has been a problem, the personnel might need a switch up as well. With members of the 2026 recruiting class like Luke Wafle and Elbert Hill IV becoming starters and solid contributions, Ili might be able to do the same.

Rotational Defensive Line Players

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) celebrates with safety Christian Pierce (6) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting line of Luke Wafle, Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren and Kameryn Crawford usually have a solid start in games but hit a steep decline in production by the second half, leading to a total of four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks through five games. Similar to the linebacker position, its time for the trenches to mix it up with personnel and figure out who is cut out for first or second string.

Redshirt-sophomore Jadyn Ramos, who has five total tackles and two sacks in four appearances, is currently third on the depth chart behind senior Braylan Shelby (No. 2) and Wafle (No. 1). At 6-4, 250 pounds, Ramos has the ideal frame for an edge rusher and has good production out of the limited snaps he’s received. At a certain point, the “developmental” tag needs to be removed from Ramos and the coaching staff need to let him attack for 10 to 15 reps.

Ramos’ 18 sacks and 36.5 tackles as a senior at Conroe High (Texas) is a good sample size as to what he can provide. His current statistics don’t lie as well as it is better than Shelby’s already.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore Floyd Boucard, who has made this list before, is in the same boat as Ramos – developmental or prospect player. While Jahkeem Stewart showed flashes of play that called back to his freshman year, its still going to take some time to get ready for game shape. In the meantime, Boucard needs an uptick in snaps so that he is able to eat blocks, generate pressure from the interior and aid in run support.

Freshman Tomuhini "Tom Tom" Topui Jr. has had a slight increase in reps and should start seeing more action soon. His peers in the 2026 recruiting class are already making a name for themselves and its time he did too. As a four-star recruit out of Mater Dei (Calif.), Topui proved to be a disruptor – which the Trojans need – in the Trinity League with 86 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his high school career.

If Topui does what he was brought in to do, its worth checking out the remaining freshmen – Bradeon Jones and Jaimeon Winfield.

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