USC Trojans Who Need Bigger Roles vs. Indiana to Avoid Transfer Portal Concerns

In the home stretch of the regular season, the No. 18 USC Trojans have dealt with lengthy injury reports each week. That trend is looking to continue for their Week 11 road game vs. No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers.

With spots opening up, this will be a time for younger players to shed the “developing” tag or earn more game reps. Here are a few Trojans who need bigger roles to avoid transfer portal concerns.

Offense

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans running back Shahn Alston (22) finds a gap in the Wisconsin Badgers defense during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana boasts one of the best defensive lines in the Big Ten and in the nation. With depth and chemistry between Tobi Osunsanmi, Tyrique Tucker, Mario Landino, Chiddi Obiazor and others in the mix, Indiana only allows an average of 2.5 yards per carry (No. 2) and 83.4 rushing yards per game (No. 6). They also have a sack percentage rate of 9.57 (No. 9) – 32 sacks total.

Despite this, the Trojans showed the ability to play a Big Ten-style offense – physical defense and tough running – with unfavorable weather conditions against No. 20 Ohio State in Week 9. With temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 40’s, USC will need to lean on the run again.

This football weather is perfect for the running style of freshman Shahn Alston – 24 carries, 120 yards, one touchdown in seven appearances. The 5-10, 220-pound back has excellent downfield speed and breaks through contact for extra yards. While it was a poor outing for the team in their 24-7 loss to Wisconsin in Week 8, Alston was the bright spot with seven carries for 28 yards.

If Alston is given short-yardage opportunities, he can wear out the Hoosiers' defense to make way for King Miller and Waymond Jordan to gash their way down the field for bigger gains. He might even shock the Hoosiers and USC fans with big runs of his own.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (1) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the passing game, in Week 9, a lot of the damage was done by YAC – receiver Trent Mosley’s 69-yard touchdown and tight end Mark Bowman’s 70-yard play that set up a score. It may be hard to replicate those types of plays, but with Indiana’s vulnerable secondary, it's possible.

Southern Cal definitely has players who can make explosive plays, one being freshman wideout Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. The young wideout has drifted away from meaningful reps whether it be due to his age or in-game circumstances, but his speed is undeniable and should be used.

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During his junior year at DeSoto High (Texas), Feaster averaged 17.8 yards per reception, racking up a total of 1,777 yards and 21 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. His speed was utilized on special teams as well – 112 yards from kickoff and punt returns. His background in track and field has only developed his acceleration, change-of-direction skills and short-area quickness. Plus, Feaster has a verified top speed of 21.3 miles per hour.

Screens, short-to-intermediate routes or even jet sweeps are the types of plays that can get the best out of Feaster, especially if he’s still learning Lincoln Riley’s pass concepts.

As mentioned in previous editions of this series, the wideouts of the 2027 recruiting class are very talented and could easily compete for playing time with the current freshmen receivers. For retention and to boost the development of the likes of Feaster and Tron Baker, getting them involved is important.

Defense

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Any and all young bucks that play within the Trojans’ front seven should see some action in this game, especially since the Hoosiers’ rushing attack is also one of the best in the nation – 5.1 yards per carry (No. 17), 33.6 rushes per game and 172.5 rushing yards per game (No. 41).

Defensive tackles Tomuhini "Tom Tom" Topui Jr. and Jaimeon Winfield have seen an uptick in snaps in their last two outings. Both sport 6-3, 320-pound frames, which is perfect for the interior. The two don’t necessarily need to fill the box score with tackles as long as they plug holes, force the Hoosiers’ backs to bounce it outside and generate solid pressure.

Giving Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren and Jahkeem Stewart breathers is the main key, especially with a possible war in the trenches. Also, kudos to Floyd Boucard; the sophomore has found himself on this list often and is now growing into a key rotational role. He'll need to step up once again.

USC Trojans defensive tackle Floyd Boucard (88) intercepts a ball during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos needs more opportunities as well. Transfer Zuriah Fisher has made little to no impact at the edge, and Luke Wafle cannot always be Superman, which leaves Braylan Shelby as the only reliable rotator at defensive end. He has appeared in all nine games but only accounted for five total tackles and two tackles for loss.

At 6-4, 250 pounds, with double-digit sack and backfield disruptor potential – 18 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss in his senior year at Conroe High (Texas) – Ramos should start seeing more meaningful snaps. Similar to the receivers, members of the defensive line will have some pressure from members of the 2027 class.

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