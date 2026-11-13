USC's Alex VanSumeren Sheds Light on Underrated Trait of Trojans Defensive Line

On top of fighting a possible conference championship appearance and playoff hopes, No. 18 USC Trojans will have to break some habits if they are to win on Saturday (Nov. 14). Heading into the Trojans’ first bye week, they were coming off a huge win at Penn State. While the rest was much needed, they followed up the road win with their worst performance of the season in a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin.

After their 30-18 upset in Week 9 over Ohio State, Southern Cal finds themselves in the same scenario – big win, bye week, road test. To avoid the previous outcome against No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers, senior safety Christian Pierce had shared that he and other leaders of the team met with Lincoln Riley to come up with a new approach to the bye week.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) celebrates after sacking Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bye week was changed to the “Standard Week.” Going back to the basics, cleaning up mistakes, turning up the competition and physicality during practice were common themes shared by the players. Veteran defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren shared more about the "Standard Week" and how it carried over to Indiana week after practice on Nov. 11.

“Very physical week – the practice this week and a standard week,” VanSumeren said. “We've been going at it and that's just going to elevate our game. We're ready to go against an opponent now. So, very physical week.”

Underrated Aspect of the Interior Defensive Line

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The interior of VanSumeren, Jide Abasiri, Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard can appear underwhelming at times, especially when looking at the boxscore. The unit has a combined total of 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. Despite that, VanSumeren believes there are good thighs that go unnoticed.

“Getting knocked back on offensive linemen. That's all over the tape. Getting knocked back, running our feet on contact. You know, we got a really good coach in Skyler Jones. He does a really good job teaching us the technique and fundamentals,” VanSumeren said about the interior defensive line. “He has the experience of coaching in the league and coaching guys with great talent. He does a really good job, especially with the younger guys.”

VanSumeren has had a relatively quiet season as well – 18 total tackles (eight solo, 10 assisted), two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.

“I mean, it all depends. It all depends on the type of defense you're in and everything else…I was in a defense last year very, very defensive tackle [focused]. I was fortunate to have a ton of production. Other defenses, you want to hold up blockers and let the linebackers eat. I'll do whatever. I don't care,” VanSumeren said about his low boxscore stats.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Legend Bey (2) runs past USC Trojans defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91) and linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For comparison, in 2025 at Michigan State, VanSumeren recorded 52 total tackles (18 solo, 34 assisted), two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection.

“I'm going to do what the coaches tell me to do. I'm here to do whatever. I'm here to play football. That's the mindset of all the defensive linemen. That's the mindset of [Jake Johnson], the mindset of Jide, the mindset of Tom Tom and Jah, all those guys,” VanSumeren added. “So, whatever it takes to win. That's why I'm here. That's why everyone's here. Whatever the coaches told me to do, I'm going to do.”

“Could always be better. We're not a final product yet,” VanSumeren said about how the unit can improve on gap integrity. “Things we got to work on as a defense and as a D-line, but if we were all perfect, we wouldn't play the game. We're trying to make sure it's up to the standard every day. I feel like we've done a good job and we got to keep improving on it.”

Facing the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Carter Smith (65) during Indiana University's football camp practice on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

VanSumeren played against the Hoosiers last season (Oct. 18, 2025) when he was a Michigan State Spartan. The soon-to-be champs went on to win 38-13.

“Well coached. They got good players. A couple O-linemen are back, I have played them,” the former Spartan said about Indiana. “This will be the third year in a row. Good O-line, physical. It's going to be a great matchup. Nothing we're not ready for.”

Carter Smith, Drew Evens and Bray Lynch are the returning starters. The three have been key contributors in the Hoosiers’ run game – 5.1 yards per carry (No. 17 in the nation), 33.6 rushes per game and 172.5 rushing yards per game (No. 41). With the game shaping up to be a battle in the trenches, VanSumeren’s skillset as a run stopper will be displayed.

The Growth of Freshmen Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui Jr.

“I would say probably like their knowledge of the playbook and everything. Especially being freshmen, expecting to see a lot of growth from them and we have. They're two guys – Jake Johnson as well – that want to put their best foot forward every single day. They're competing their tails off. They're going to be playing a bunch of downs for the Trojans in the future.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.