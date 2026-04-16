Three USC Trojans Who Could Surprise in NFL Draft

The USC Trojans have 17 prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Among them are star players like Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane, and Kamari Ramsey, but many are prospects who are flying under the draft radar.

Here are three USC prospects who could sneak into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The USC secondary was filled with legitimate NFL talent this past year. With Bishop Fitzgerald and Ramsey leading the way at safety, the Trojans relied on a core group of cornerbacks that featured DeCarlos Nicholson.

After spending two seasons with the Trojans, Nicholslon is entering the 2026 NFL Draft with plenty of experience under his belt. Nicholson played in 26 games during his two-year career with USC. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Nicholson played one season at Mississippi State and two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Nicholson was productive with USC despite not being a consistent starter during his time. In 2024, he had 24 tackles and five pass deflections. This past season, Nicholson accumulated 42 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception.

He has the size and frame at 6-3, 200 pounds to be an effective contributor at the next level. Add in the experience he’s accumulated over the years, and Nicholson could be worth a late flier on Day 3 by cornerback-needy teams.

Tight End Lake McRee

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A holdover from the Clay Helton tenure, tight end Lake McRee, was a four-year contributor for the Trojans. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, McRee suited up in 51 games for USC.

Not a particularly productive player, McRee did a little bit of everything from the Trojans’ offense. From run blocking to pass catching, USC coach Lincoln Riley asked the versatile tight end to do a lot.

After reeling in 30 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns this past season, McRee earned himself an invitation to the NFL Combine for his efforts.

At the next level, the tight end position can vary heavily. Some tight ends are mainly pass catchers, while some play bigger roles in the run game. McRee slots into the second category of tight ends.

Defensive End Anthony Lucas

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another NFL Combine invitee, defensive end Anthony Lucas, also suffered from bouts of injury during his time with USC. In three seasons with the Trojans, he played in just 30 games, missing half of the 2024 season.

Lucas is uber-talented. He’s a 6-5, 285 athletic freak on the field. Coming out of high school in 2022, Lucas was named an All-American, but things never truly panned out for the defensive lineman.

However, this past season saw Lucas put it all together. He had 37 tackles and one forced fumble for the Trojans.

But with the right team in the NFL, Lucas could potentially be USC‘s most underrated prospect who could sneak into the 2026 NFL Draft. His game has been trending upward over the past year, and it could lead to a Day 3 selection.

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