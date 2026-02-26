Former USC Star Anthony Lucas Opens Up at the NFL Combine
Former USC Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas spoke to the media at the NFL Combine on Wednesday before participating in the combine drills on Thursday. While Lucas revealed he's had informal meetings with the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and Kansas City Chiefs, he also spoke about his mindset approaching the adjustment from college football to the NFL.
"I know how much work I put in to get to where I’m at right now, and I know it’s not going to stop. I’m getting to the next level. Just from high school to college, it’s gon’ be another transition from college to the NFL. I know I gotta get myself ready for it," Lucas said.
Anthony Lucas Gears Up for the NFL Combine
Lucas arrived at USC as a transfer from Texas A&M, and he played three seasons with the Trojans. Lucas' senior year was his most productive in Southern California as he finished with 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
While Lucas has been a highly-touted prospect since he was a high school recruit, there may be some concerns about his lack of production in college. Still, he earned himself an invite to the NFL Combine and has a chance to prove his athleticism to some of the most important decision makers in the league.
Lucas is expected to participate in drills on Thursday at the combine, and he could shine in the 40-yard dash and the three-cone shuttle. At 6-4, 267, Lucas has an opportunity to surprise some. However, will it translate to being selected in the NFL Draft?
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein isn't particularly high in his evaluation of Lucas, potentially putting pressure on the former Trojan to make a lasting impression before the draft.
"Lucas is an edge defender with NFL size and length but a disappointing lack of collegiate production. His play is more gradual than twitchy. He lacks explosiveness up the field as a rusher and into first contact as a run defender. He plays with occasional flashes, but hints of hesitation in both phases prevent him from sustaining those flashes. There are physical traits and athletic ability to work with but there isn’t enough on tape to project Lucas will stick on a roster," wrote Zierlein.
Anthony Lucas to the Kansas City Chiefs?
Per Blitz Sports Media's Ryan Linkletter, Lucas met informally with the Chiefs and spoke at the prospect of joining Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones.
"It would be great. I've been watching Chris Jones as long as I can remember. He's an interior guy who rushes on the edge as well and pretty good at it. He does what he has to do, so it'd be good to pick his brain about some of the things he does to get production," said Lucas.
