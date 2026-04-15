USC Trojans Stars Shoot Up NFL Draft Boards in New Prediction

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans have several prospects that could find themselves selected. One NFL Draft expert had five USC players in his latest mock draft.

One of the Athletic’s top draft experts, Dane Brugler, constructed his seven-round NFL Mock Draft, which had some surprises, but also many picks that could very well happen.

Wide Receiver Makai Lemon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The first Trojan off the board in Brugler's mock draft was wide receiver Makai Lemon, as he went No. 16 overall to the New York Jets. Lemon had a great final college season as he took home the Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver.

Lemon’s consistent production as a receiver is something that the Jets definitely need, and if New York can make this selection, this could be a perfect fit for both sides.

Safety Kamari Ramsey

The next USC player off the board in the mock draft was safety Kamari Ramsey to the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round at No. 117 overall. Ramsey provides great versatility in the back end of the secondary and can be relied upon to do his job well as a tackler in open space.

As he continues to develop as a ball hawk, Ramsey could provide great secondary depth and versatility for the Raiders, and this could be looked at as a great match as Las Vegas continues its rebuild.

Wide Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Trojans' second receiver selected in the new mock draft was Ja’Kobi Lane by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round at No. 151 overall. Lane would help the Dolphins to retool their wide receiver room with his speed and ability to make explosive plays over the top.

Lane also has a large catch radius with his 6-4 frame, which gives the Miami quarterbacks a solid target to find in all areas of the field, and it could help Lane to find a solid career in the NFL as a productive receiver.

Edge Rusher Anthony Lucas

A few picks later in Brugler's mock draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Anthony Lucas in the fifth round at No. 156 overall. Lucas comes into the NFL with great size, standing at 6-5 and 285 pounds, with the ability to help contribute right away as a run defender in helping to set the edge.

Lucas also has great upside with his frame to develop as a great pass rusher in a variety of schemes, which makes this a great pick for the Colts and could be looked at as one of the better late-round steals as Lucas develops in the league.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The final USC player selected in the mock draft was safety Bishop Fitzgerald by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 199 overall in the sixth round. Fitzgerald brings great production, generating turnovers that could be very valuable this late in the draft for NFL teams looking to improve their defense.

The Bengals get a player in Fitzgerald that can act as a ball hawk in the secondary and can limit the explosive plays over the top that offenses often generate. As Fitzgerald continues to develop, he has the skill set to be a very successful player in the NFL with great upside.

USC Takeaways

Sep 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With five players selected from the Trojans 2025 roster, that demonstrates the talent that coach Lincoln Riley has been able to develop on both sides of the ball. The ability for these players to be productive in college has given them a great advantage in being selected. USC also has a few players with great pro-style frames that could continue to develop and become solid players in the NFL.

If the 2025 NFL Draft does go this way, the Trojans could draw a lot more attention from recruits and players in the transfer portal with a desire to find themselves a future in the NFL

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