NFL Roster Cuts: Four USC Trojans Stars Searching For Teams
Not every former USC football player leaves campus with a clear NFL future. As the 2025 preseason plays out, a handful of Trojans are still fighting for their shot at a roster spot. After going undrafted and participating in rookie minicamps, former USC wide receiver Kyle Ford, safety Bryson Shaw, kicker Michael Lantz, and defensive lineman Gavin Meyer remain unsigned.
As the regular season quickly approaches and 53-man rosters are soon to be finalized, here are four former Trojans on the free agency market that could end up on your favorite team this season.
Kyle Ford, Wide Receiver
Ford may be the most recognizable name on this list. A former four-star recruit, he flashed at USC before finishing his college career across town at UCLA. Injuries slowed his early trajectory, but his final season back in cardinal and gold was his most consistent as a Trojan.
- 2024 Stats (USC): 26 receptions, 317 yards, 3 touchdowns, 12.2 yards per catch.
Ford carved out a steady role as a possession receiver, delivering multiple reliable outings in 2024. He had 4 catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers, and he saved one of his best performances for last with 6 receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Las Vegas Bowl.
At 6-2 with strong hands and physicality, Ford fits the mold of a depth receiver who can work the middle of the field and win contested catches. The Las Vegas Raiders brought him in for rookie minicamp but did not sign him. With injuries always reshaping NFL receiver rooms, Ford remains a candidate for an in-season look as a player who has proven he can grind out production when healthy.
Bryson Shaw, Safety
Shaw’s path has been defined by consistency and intelligence. After three seasons at Ohio State, he transferred to USC and became a key piece of the Trojans’ secondary.
- 2023 Stats (USC): 57 tackles (fourth on team), 2.5 TFL, 1 pass breakup across 13 games and 3 starts.
The New York Giants invited him to their rookie minicamp. At 6-0, 190 pounds, Shaw’s tackling and versatility should keep him on the radar as teams shuffle depth charts during preseason.
MORE: USC Trojans' Conflicting Rankings, Questions Surrounding Season Performance
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns For Top Wide Receiver Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Receives Disappointing Update In NCAA Eligibility Dispute
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Prediction: Big Ten Dark Horse Contenders?
Michael Lantz, Kicker
NFL jobs for kickers are scarce, but Michael Lantz has at least had his foot in the door. The Minnesota transfer joined USC for his final season in 2023, where he handled kickoffs and short-range field goals:
- 2023 Stats (USC): 5-for-7 FG, 46-for-48 PAT, 42 kickoffs with 24 touchbacks.
Lantz participated in the Los Angeles Chargers’ minicamp but was not offered a contract. Specialists often face uphill battles, but with his experience handling both kickoffs and PATs, he could be a name to monitor if a team’s kicking unit falters this fall.
Gavin Meyer, Defensive Lineman
Meyer didn’t rack up eye-popping numbers at USC, but his effort and versatility made him a valuable depth option.
- 2023 Stats (USC): 7 tackles, 1 TFL across 8 games.
The 6-4 defensive lineman earned tryouts with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins during rookie minicamps but remains unsigned. For Meyer, the challenge is standing out in a league flush with defensive line talent. His ability to contribute on special teams could eventually give him an edge.
The Road Ahead for Former USC Players in the NFL
With 90-man rosters soon trimming down to 53, opportunities are scarce—but not gone. Injuries, practice squad openings, and emergency signings have created second chances for players like these before. Ford, Shaw, Lantz, and Meyer are proof that while the draft may have passed, the dream hasn’t.