Mel Kiper Jr. Makes One Thing Clear About USC’s Makai Lemon

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, and in Mel Kiper Jr.'s updated big board, he is No. 11 overall.

“This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I’d want Lemon on my roster. He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class, and he ranked third in the nation in receiving yards per game in 2025,” Kiper wrote.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kiper ranks Lemon as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, but still just outside the top 10. The three wide receivers stood out in 2025, and even though Kiper has Lemon as No. 3 in the position group, he still believes the USC wide receiver is worthy of being targeted early in the draft.

Makai Lemon to Translate into the NFL

Lemon spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, and his development proves he is a player who will easily translate into the NFL.

Lemon joined the USC Trojans from the 2023 class as a four-star recruit, per Rivals. He spent three years with the program, and each season Lemon took a step forward. In his true freshman season, he appeared in just three games, and by 2024, he led the Trojans in receiving yards (764).

Lemon had a breakout performance in 2024, recording over 100 receiving yards in two games. The game that proved he can be a true No. 1 receiver was in the Trojans’ Las Vegas Bowl that same year.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After the 2024 regular season, USC had lost four wide receivers in the portal, leaving Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to step up in the bowl game. Lemon had six receptions for 99 yards, helping lead USC to a 35-31 win over Texas A&M.

Lemo entered 2025 with higher expectations and became one of the most impressive players in college football, winning the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's best receiver.

In his third year with the program, Lemon recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Beyond his stats, Lemon demonstrated elite athleticism, which has helped him earn a first-round draft projection.

MORE: National Analyst Opens Up About Direction of USC Under Chad Bowden

MORE: Early Big Ten Projections Spell Trouble For USC, Lincoln Riley

MORE: Uchenna Nwosu Gets Real On Former USC Trojans' Super Bowl Win With Seahawks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Lemon is an explosive player, and his speed has helped him earn yards after the catch, creating big plays for the offense.

With how Lemon has gradually improved each season with USC, his progress shows he can step in as an immediate playmaker as a rookie.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Lemon received an invite to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where not only can he prove he is a top prospect, but he can work his way up to becoming the first wide receiver off the board.

Top NFL Landings Sports for Lemon

Several teams in need of a wide receiver can be an ideal fit for Lemon, but he is a top prospect, and franchises will have to act quickly to land the USC star.

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 overall pick and could target a wide receiver for their second-year quarterback, Jaxson Dart. With wide receiver Malik Nabers recovering from a torn ACL, Lemon could step in quickly with the Giants, joining a young offense with potential.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Lemon has been linked to the New Orleans Saints in a recent Pro Football Focus mock draft. The Saints hold the No. 8 overall pick, and after quarterback Tyler Shough’s breakout rookie year, New Orleans could look to give him a young playmaker in Lemon. In a wide-open NFC South, Lemon can pair up with wide receiver Chris Olave and create a speedy Saints offense.

If Lemon falls out of the top 10, the Los Angeles Rams hold pick No. 13 from a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. With the Rams, Lemon can have the reigning MVP, quarterback Matthew Stafford, throwing to him, while being paired up with wide receiver Puka Nacua. Between Nacua’s ability to separate from the receiver and Lemon’s athleticism, the Rams could field one of the top offenses in the NFL.

No matter which team Lemon lands with, one NFL franchise will get an elite athlete, and the USC wide receiver will be a name to watch for early in the first round of the draft.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES