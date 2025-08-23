All Trojans

Breaking Down USC Trojans' Recruiting Class Filled With Top In-State Talent

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have one of the best recruiting classes for the 2026 season. Several of the Trojans top commits are from the state of California. Where do these recruits rank nationally?

Caden Handwork

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have put together one of the top recruiting classes in the country for the 2026 season. The Trojans have a total of 32 commits in their 2026 class with players from all across the country.

The state of California, however, features some of the most talented recruits in the 2026 class. As of Aug. 22, there are 36 blue-chip prospects in California, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. All 36 of those prospects have committed to schools, as they head into their senior high school seasons.

USC Has Landed The Top Recruits in California

USC Trojans USC Football Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Big Ten
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Helmets at the line fo scrimmage as Southern California Trojans long snapper Hank Pepper (31) snaps the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has been dominant in landing some of the top talent in the state of California. The Trojans have received commitments from nine in-state prospects.

Texas A&M, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State are among the other schools to receive multiple commits from the top recruits in California.

USC's in-state class is highlighted by five-star tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei Catholic High School. Bowman is ranked as the 15th best recruit for the 2026 class and the No. 1 tight end. Bowman is also ranked as the second-best player in California behind Texas A&M commit, cornerback Brandon Arrington. Bowman spoke to On3's Hunter Shelton about his commitment to USC.

"It is so different with USC now," Bowman said. "It has changed a lot over the last year, and since they made changes. They have been recruiting much harder the last few months. It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me with them. I like what the staff is doing, their energy, and they are close to home too."

USC Football USC Trojans Mark Bowman Brandon Arrington Texas A&M Aggies Mater Dei Catholic High School 2026 recruiting class
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other Top USC In-State Recruits

Lincoln Riley USC Football USC Trojans Simonte Katoanga Santa Margarita Catholic High School California Brandon Lockhart
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simonte Katoanga, an EDGE rusher from Santa Margarita Catholic High School, is also one of the top in-state recruits in USC's 2026 recruiting class. Katoanga is ranked as the 77th best recruit in the nation for 2026 and the No. 12 EDGE rusher.

Katoanga has a great build as an EDGE rusher and has room to develop as a player before his first season with USC. The addition of Katonanga will be a valuable addition for USC's defense in the future.

Right outside the top 10 in prospects from California is four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Lockhart has been committed to the Trojans since Oct. 29, 2023, and is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in California.

Oaks Christian High School running back Deshonne Redeaux rounds out the top 15 list of California recruits. Redeaux committed to the Trojans on Apr. 5 and is a four-star running back.

Other USC commits that rank 19th and 20th in the 2026 California recruiting rankings include defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from Mater Dei and Folsom High School offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov. Both commits are four-star recruits.

