Breaking Down USC Trojans' Recruiting Class Filled With Top In-State Talent
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have put together one of the top recruiting classes in the country for the 2026 season. The Trojans have a total of 32 commits in their 2026 class with players from all across the country.
The state of California, however, features some of the most talented recruits in the 2026 class. As of Aug. 22, there are 36 blue-chip prospects in California, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. All 36 of those prospects have committed to schools, as they head into their senior high school seasons.
USC Has Landed The Top Recruits in California
USC has been dominant in landing some of the top talent in the state of California. The Trojans have received commitments from nine in-state prospects.
Texas A&M, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State are among the other schools to receive multiple commits from the top recruits in California.
USC's in-state class is highlighted by five-star tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei Catholic High School. Bowman is ranked as the 15th best recruit for the 2026 class and the No. 1 tight end. Bowman is also ranked as the second-best player in California behind Texas A&M commit, cornerback Brandon Arrington. Bowman spoke to On3's Hunter Shelton about his commitment to USC.
"It is so different with USC now," Bowman said. "It has changed a lot over the last year, and since they made changes. They have been recruiting much harder the last few months. It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me with them. I like what the staff is doing, their energy, and they are close to home too."
Other Top USC In-State Recruits
Simonte Katoanga, an EDGE rusher from Santa Margarita Catholic High School, is also one of the top in-state recruits in USC's 2026 recruiting class. Katoanga is ranked as the 77th best recruit in the nation for 2026 and the No. 12 EDGE rusher.
Katoanga has a great build as an EDGE rusher and has room to develop as a player before his first season with USC. The addition of Katonanga will be a valuable addition for USC's defense in the future.
Right outside the top 10 in prospects from California is four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Lockhart has been committed to the Trojans since Oct. 29, 2023, and is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in California.
Oaks Christian High School running back Deshonne Redeaux rounds out the top 15 list of California recruits. Redeaux committed to the Trojans on Apr. 5 and is a four-star running back.
Other USC commits that rank 19th and 20th in the 2026 California recruiting rankings include defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from Mater Dei and Folsom High School offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov. Both commits are four-star recruits.