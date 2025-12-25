Surprising List Of USC Trojans' Biggest NIL Valuations

The USC Trojans have one of the bigger NIL funds in the entire country. Here are the Trojans’ top five highest NIL valuations according to On3.

1. Jayden Maiava, Quarterback ($2.1 million)

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field following the victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It’s common for the quarterback to be the most valued player on a team, so Maiava being where he is makes sense. Maiava just wrapped up his third collegiate season and first as the full time starter for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Maiava threw for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in the regular season. He added another 150 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. With Maiava taking this far of a step forward, it was interesting to see if he would decide to return to USC for another year or declare for the NFL Draft.

Maiava ended up re-signing with the Trojans, bringing back the engine of the USC offense for 2026.

2. Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver ($1.1 million)

Makai Lemon is coming off an incredible 2025 season in which he won the Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football. Lemon was top ten in the country in receiving yards with 1,156, receptions with 79, and receiving touchdowns with 11. Lemon declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. Husan Longstreet, Quarterback ($753 thousand)

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Husan Longstreet was the highest rated USC recruit in the class of 2025. He didn’t see much of the field as a true freshman as he was the backup to Maiava, but the hopes are high for Longstreet’s future with the Trojans once Maiava does leave.

In his limited action on the field in 2025, Longstreet threw for 103 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions while rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

4. Bishop Fitzgerald, Safety ($552 thousand)

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald transferred from NC State to USC prior to the 2025 season. Fitzgerald was a good edition, and recorded 51 total tackles, five interceptions, three passes defended, one sack, and a touchdown. He was named an All-American for his play.

5. Devan Thompkins, Defensive Lineman ($508 thousand)

Devan Thompkins finished his third season with the Trojans in 2025. He had 56 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. The Trojans will be without Thompkins next season as he entered his name in the transfer portal.

Trojans Prepare For Alamo Bowl

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 USC Trojans still have one more game this season before they will fully move on to 2026. They will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30 in the Alamo Bowl. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 6.5-point favorite.

A win would result in a 10-3 finish, the best season for the program since 2022.