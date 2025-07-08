All Trojans

USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame, Texas A&M For Top Running Back Recruiting Class

Does USC, Notre Dame or Texas A&M have the best running back recruiting class? USC Trojans four-star recruits Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston help give USC one of the best running back classes in the cycle with a chance to change the program.

Gabriel Duarte

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have been finding unparalleled success on the recruiting front during the 2026 cycle. Sitting with the No. 1 class in the country according to 247Sports. the Trojans have a plethora of talented commits at every position.

In the midst of the recruiting success, USC coach Lincoln Riley has quietly assembled arguably the best running back recruiting class during his time as a head coach. Four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux are among the best recruits

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the second cycle in a row, like the Trojans are on course to bring in multiple running backs, but Redeaux and Alston are unlike anything Riley has brought in before in previous recruiting classes.

Hunter Shelton of On3 said USC's running back commits combine to form one of the best running back recruiting classes in the country. He stacked up the Trojans' class vs. some of the other top classes across the country including Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

"USC has continued to build upon its top-ranked recruiting class this summer, but it added a pair of top tailbacks early on. Remarkably, neither Alston nor Redeaux are amongst the 10 highest-ranked commits in the class for head coachand the Trojans to date. That’s not to take away from the talent that both are bringing to the table, though," Shelton said.

Alston and Redeuax are among the best players at the position in the recruiting cycle. The No. 5 running back and No. 96 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Redeaux is regarded as the best running back in California and is the first time since 2022 that USC has brought in the top in-state back.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Redeaux has legit potential to make it to the NFL with his combination of size and athleticism.

"Redeaux is one of the nation’s top running backs and one of the most explosive as well. Can run between the tackles and rarely goes down on first contact. Can bounce it outside and has the quickness and speed to outrun a secondary. Decisive runner, hits the hole hard and shows good contact balance...he’s a dynamic playmaker with an NFL frame, acceleration and suddenness," Biggins said.

Meanwhile, Alston is one of the top players in the state of Ohio. He announced his commitment at the beginning of the year in January and has remained steadfast in his pledge.

Coming in as the No. 9 running back and No. 5 player in Ohio, Alston is first-hand proof of Riley's ability to recruit the top skill players from anywhere in the country. Similarly, The Trojans' top ranked wide receiver commit, four-star prospect Boobie Feaster, hails from Texas and their four-star quarterback commit, Jonas Williams, is from Illinois.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

