USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame, Texas A&M For Top Running Back Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans have been finding unparalleled success on the recruiting front during the 2026 cycle. Sitting with the No. 1 class in the country according to 247Sports. the Trojans have a plethora of talented commits at every position.
In the midst of the recruiting success, USC coach Lincoln Riley has quietly assembled arguably the best running back recruiting class during his time as a head coach. Four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux are among the best recruits
For the second cycle in a row, like the Trojans are on course to bring in multiple running backs, but Redeaux and Alston are unlike anything Riley has brought in before in previous recruiting classes.
Hunter Shelton of On3 said USC's running back commits combine to form one of the best running back recruiting classes in the country. He stacked up the Trojans' class vs. some of the other top classes across the country including Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Alabama.
"USC has continued to build upon its top-ranked recruiting class this summer, but it added a pair of top tailbacks early on. Remarkably, neither Alston nor Redeaux are amongst the 10 highest-ranked commits in the class for head coachand the Trojans to date. That’s not to take away from the talent that both are bringing to the table, though," Shelton said.
Alston and Redeuax are among the best players at the position in the recruiting cycle. The No. 5 running back and No. 96 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Redeaux is regarded as the best running back in California and is the first time since 2022 that USC has brought in the top in-state back.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Redeaux has legit potential to make it to the NFL with his combination of size and athleticism.
"Redeaux is one of the nation’s top running backs and one of the most explosive as well. Can run between the tackles and rarely goes down on first contact. Can bounce it outside and has the quickness and speed to outrun a secondary. Decisive runner, hits the hole hard and shows good contact balance...he’s a dynamic playmaker with an NFL frame, acceleration and suddenness," Biggins said.
Meanwhile, Alston is one of the top players in the state of Ohio. He announced his commitment at the beginning of the year in January and has remained steadfast in his pledge.
Coming in as the No. 9 running back and No. 5 player in Ohio, Alston is first-hand proof of Riley's ability to recruit the top skill players from anywhere in the country. Similarly, The Trojans' top ranked wide receiver commit, four-star prospect Boobie Feaster, hails from Texas and their four-star quarterback commit, Jonas Williams, is from Illinois.