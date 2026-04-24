How USC's Offense Prepared Makai Lemon for the NFL

During the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 20 overall pick.

Throughout his college career, Lemon was very effective and productive as a receiver, but as he leaves USC, there is one question that has to be answered. How did USC’s offensive system help Lemon get prepared for the NFL?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Versatility Under USC Coach Lincoln Riley

To be a successful player in the NFL, one of the most important qualities is versatility across the board and having the skillset to make plays in a variety of situations. In his time with the Trojans, Lemon put that on full display.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has been known for his innovative offensive schemes and the ability to put his players in positions to help them succeed. The combination of Riley and Lemon really worked out,t which showed in Lemon’s progression and production over his three years at USC.

During his three seasons with the Trojans, Lemon totaled 137 receptions for 2,008 yards, 14 touchdowns, and an average of 14.7 yards per catch. Every season, Lemon continued to get better, and in his final season, he was awarded the Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver.

To help Lemon produce consistently, Riley used Lemon in several different alignments all over the field in different formations. Riley also used him as a gadget player, where he gave Lemon handoffs out of the backfield as a runner and drew up wide receiver passes, which added a unique element to USC’s offense.

That kind of versatility allowed Lemon to impact the game in multiple ways regardless of how defenses elected to defend him, which gives him tremendous value as he begins his NFL career.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Elite Competition and Physicality

One of the benefits of Lemon playing at USC was the fact that the Trojans moved to the Big Ten amidst all the changes in conference alignment starting in 2024, which allowed him to compete against elite talent and physicality.

In the last three seasons, the team that won the National Championship came from the Big Ten, which included Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana. Having competition like this, combined with the physicality that comes with playing in the Big Ten, is one of the best ways to prepare for the NFL.

Last season, Lemon and the Trojans got the opportunity to play against Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Iowa, all of which are teams that consistently rank near the top of college football and have an emphasis on physicality in their culture.

Being able to play great teams with other NFL talent is good, but the bonus of getting used to physical play throughout the season is something that can really help Lemon at the NFL level, where the season gets longer, and the hits begin to add up.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) gets hit by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Playing against that physicality also helped Lemon to develop his ability to make contested catches against tight coverage from defensive backs. Most slot receivers do not have that physical ability to make the tough catches, but playing in the Big Ten forced Lemon to develop that part of his game.

In addition to competing in the Big Ten, Lemon also faced future NFL defensive backs like Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald at USC's practice.

To have a long and successful career in the NFL as a receiver, Lemon must find a way to be productive consistently, withstand the physicality of secondaries, and make plays in several different ways. That is not new for Lemon; his time with the Trojans helped him to develop all of these traits and get as close to NFL-ready as he could.

After being selected by the Eagles in the first round of the NFL Draft, Lemon has all the skills to be successful. All Lemon has to do is go prove it on the field next season.

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