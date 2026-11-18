It was an overall poor outing for the No. 18 USC Trojans in their loss to No. 9 Indiana, but a performance that has stuck out like a sore thumb is quarterback Jayden Maiava – 26-for-42, 311 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Maiava has openly pinned the loss on himself and has been very self-critical about his performance. Lincoln Riley has come to his defense, and now center Tobias Raymond is rallying around the senior.

“Just treat him like I always treat him. That's my brother. I'm going to be there for him in the good times, the bad times," Raymond said about his interactions with Maiava during and after the game. "Just reminding him that we've got his back, the O-line's got his back, the receivers’ got his back. When one of us isn't doing good, we're all not doing good. We're a team.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) walks onto the field with defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91), USC Trojans tight end Josiah Jefferson (87), and offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) before a football game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 16, on Trojans Live, Raymond shared that the message throughout the week has been to "flush" the loss and go 1-0 every day. He admitted that it is challenging as a leader to rally the troops and push forward, but that Maiava has walked out this attitude the best.

“Jayden’s a pro. He came in on Sunday, flushed it just like I talked about and we're ready to go,” Raymond said.

Coming up Short in the Red Zone

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just a little bit of everything,” Raymond said about USC being unable to run the ball in the red zone. “All five guys not being on the same page, all 11 guys not being on the same page. Got to be better in that area for sure.”

In the Indiana game, Southern Cal finished going three-for-five in the red zone – two missed field goals and two attempts made, an interception and one passing touchdown. As for the run game, the Trojans finished with 98 rushing yards on only 25 attempts.

How to Stay Motivated with Playoff Hopes Slipping Away

“Just going 1-0 this week, really. Obviously, at the end of the season, we can look back and look at what this season was, but right now we're focused on one week at a time. Last week we lost. This week we're looking to win.”

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Tobias Raymond on Possibly Playing his Final Game at the Coliseum

“[I] don't know if it'll be that. But if it is, obviously I'm very happy. I love this place dearly,” Raymond said when asked about playing in the Coliseum one last time.

“Not really. Try to ignore it,” Raymond said about the end of his USC career. “I'll look at the end of the season and see where I'm at. But right now, I'm just focused on Maryland and focused on going 1-0 this week.”

Growth of Kannon Smith and Keenyi Pepe

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell and USC Trojans freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith | USC Trojans on SI

“Yeah, Kannon’s growing a ton. If I look at when Kannon got here in January to where Kannon is right now, it's unbelievable. He's growing every single week, every single day in practice. Kannon’s getting better. Super proud of him and super proud to see what he can continue to do for us during his time here.”

Smith has appeared in seven games but had his first career-start at left guard versus Ohio State (Oct. 31). It was an impressive outing as the line only surrendered one sack and boosted the run game for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think he wants to be the best Kannon Smith that he can be. So, he comes in every day in the film room, weight room, on the field,” Raymond said about Smith’s best trait. “Everything he does is intentional, and I think that's why he's having the success that he's having.”

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One freshman lineman who has yet to have their big moment is Keenyi Pepe. The five-star recruit was a top-10 tackle in the state of Florida and earned All-American honors at IMG Academy.

“Same thing I said with Canon really. Keenyi is working his tail off. He'll be ready for his opportunity when it presents itself,” Raymond said about Pepe.

“I've seen his confidence grow a ton. Obviously when you come in here, you're not used to going against college guys and college edge rushers,” Raymond said about Pepe’s development. “It takes a little while to get used to and I think you lose your confidence a little at the beginning. It happened to me when I got here. I think Keenyi is confident, he's very confident right now. I'm excited to see him grow.”

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