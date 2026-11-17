In Week 11, the No. 18 USC Trojans had another brutal loss on the road as they fell 27-13 to No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers. The contest started as a close battle with a 10-10 score entering halftime. In the second half, mistakes began to pile on and the Hoosiers started to pull away.

“One of those games. It's super close, just comes down to the small details,” center Tobias Raymond shared with Trojans Live on Nov. 16. “Whether it's the play hitting one way and then it cuts back and you need to work your hips up-field to get those couple yards. You know, just little things that end up amounting to something that could be huge. I’d say it all lies in the little details.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) walks onto the field with defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91), USC Trojans tight end Josiah Jefferson (87), and offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) before a football game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special team mishaps, failing to bring in turnovers, a decline in physicality and the offense becoming one-dimensional were the little details that added up in the loss. Now at 7-3 – 4-3 in conference play – the main challenge that Trojans face now is staying motivated.

“That’s probably one of the hardest things about being a leader. You want to be upset about the loss, you want to feel your feelings, but everybody is looking at you,” Raymond said about the USC team meeting on Sunday. “You can't just be upset and go do your own thing, you got to bring the energy and get everybody fired up for the next game.”

“That game's over, we're going to put it to bed on Sunday. Then you have to get back after it in practice,” Raymond added. “You can’t have bad energy. The biggest thing is bringing the energy, still attacking everything with the same intent that I had [in the] preseason. I feel that's the biggest thing.”

12-Personnel on Run Plays

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 9 versus Ohio State, the Trojans opened up the game in 12-personnel – a two tight end set – to establish the run. The end result was 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Against Indiana, 12-personnel and a guard-tackle pull were used once again to set the tone on the ground.

“They had a lot of twist game,” Raymond said about the Hoosiers’ defensive line. “A lot of the scheme was mostly me slow playing it, making sure the guard isn't getting picked on the down block. Making sure I’m slow through it and once I get off to the backside guy…the play’s gonna hit vertical on the left side if I’m going back to the right. So just trying to get my hips back vertical and cut them off from the play.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Challenges of Playing Center

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) snaps the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’d say communication was one of the more interesting things in moving from guard to center. I feel like we’ve had a lot of fun games and some good away-games,” Raymond shared. "I think that communication was one of those things – knowing your guys and knowing how to communicate to each person. I know we had some other guys that rotated in. It's just knowing who needs what information and knowing how to get it to them in a way that they understand it the best.”

“I feel like we had a great job at it this year. I could say something and then the line stems late and I don’t get another call in because we have four seconds left and we got to run the play. Our guys do a great job of knowing – ID’ed it themselves, know what to do. So I don't have to make those adjustments last second. They're smart guys and they all do [a] great job,” Raymond said about the line.

“Its definitely different at center. I’m not wearing a glove on my right hand anymore. I feel like my left hand’s been good,” Raymond said about the difference of taping his hands as a center. “Honestly I haven't really had any problems. Sometimes you get a knick on a hand that doesn't wear a glove – start bleeding and your worry is ‘If I bleed too much they might pull me out of the game and have me go wrap it up.’”

“Honestly, it's kind of weird to say this now but center is the position I’ve played the longest, in terms of games in a row. Probably the most games I’ve played in has been at center,” Raymond said when asked what position he prefers on the offensive line.

Impact of Kannon Smith and Vlad Dyakonov

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell and USC Trojans freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith | USC Trojans on SI

“He’s one of those guys that's great with communication. You say something to him and he echoes to everyone else. [Elijah Paige] says something, he echoes it back down to us. He’s a really smart kid…Something changes, maybe I called it and [we] stem, he just knows what to do and it's been great playing next to him. He’s one of those guys that gets after it, goes 100 percent all the time. Makes it easy to play next to somebody like that,” Raymond said about Smith.

“I’d say we have a really impressive, young group of guys. You have Vlad and Kannon, freshmen that are getting into some big [games]. Vlad started at Penn State, Kannon played the last two weeks. That's huge. It's all credit to how fast they came in and learned the playbook…I think these guys do a great job. They’re super smart, super gifted. When they’re done learning the playbook and they know all that stuff, they’re getting onto the technique stuff and grinding at it.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.