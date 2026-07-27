USC Trojans Offensive Playmakers Snubbed by National Ranking

Coming out of the spring session, USC has 11 receivers on the roster but only two with true in-game experience. In the fall there will be a few more freshmen from the 2026 recruiting class joining the receiver room yet the position group is one of the Trojans’ biggest question marks heading into the upcoming season. As for the tight ends, there are currently seven on the roster heading into fall camp.

With this much uncertainty in the Trojans’ pass catching unit, CBS Sports left them out of their top-10 units for the upcoming season. Impact, depth and little to no reliance on one player were the deciding factors for the list. Making up the top-10 are two ACC programs, five SEC representatives and three Big Ten schools.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates scoring a touch down with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon claimed the No. 1 spot with receivers Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, Iverson Hooks and tight end Jamari Johnson. Ohio State, who arguably has the deepest unit with the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, Chris Henry Jr. and more, came in at No. 5. Then the defending champions Indiana claimed No. 8 due to Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh and Shazz Preston.

While it's hard to deny the talent of USC’s conference rivals, the Trojans’ pass catching unit can prove their case that they belong with these two key factors:

Trojans’ Freshmen Getting a Head Start

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

From the No. 1 overall recruiting class, receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Luc Weaver and Tron Baker reclassified and graduated a semester early, allowing them to join the Trojans in the spring. With most of the receiver room spending last season injured, on the DNP list or primarily on special teams, the incoming freshman can compete for starting reps or even lap the upperclassmen.

Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star from Mater Dei (Calif.), has generated the most buzz during spring practices. His explosiveness off the line, physical running after the catch and big-play ability will be huge for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Mosley, a four-star from Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), also had an excellent spring and is reportedly in the running to be a starter at the slot position. The four-star phenom from DeSoto (Texas), Boobie Feaster, is also on the way to compete for a starting role.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

In the tight end room, five-star Mark Bowman was the lone true freshman to join the Trojans in the spring. Bowman’s route running, explosiveness and YAC-ability are skills Lincoln Riley hasn't had in a tight end since his tenure at Oklahoma.

With only two upperclassmen – Carson Tabaracci and Tucker Ashcraft – with limited reps and underclassmen who redshirted, Bowman can reach No. 1 on the depth chart quicker than his fellow freshmen receivers.

USC's 2026 Transfers Make an Instant Impact

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Headlining the 2026 Transfer Portal class is Terrell Anderson from NC State. Coming into the wide receiver room, Anderson, a junior, quickly became the veteran of the group with the most playing time on the field.

During his sophomore campaign with the Wolfpack, Anderson recorded 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. In total, Anderson finishes his tenure at NC State with 53 receptions, 787 yards, six touchdowns through 26 games and five starts.

Anderson doesn’t necessarily need to be Maiava’s No. 1 option but be the most consistent target. At NC State, Anderson showed off his explosiveness with several catches for 45-plus yards and versatility by lining up outside or in the slot. With possibly two seasons under Riley, the Trojan offense and fans can see Anderson’s full potential.

USC Trojans junior tight end Josiah Jefferson | USC Trojans on SI

An underrated signing from the transfer portal is junior tight end Josiah Jefferson.

The Mater Dei alum spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Southwestern College. As a freshman, Jefferson was selected to the 2024 All-Mesa League First Team after posting 23 receptions for 213 yards. Last season, Jefferson recorded 36 receptions for 444 yards and 4 TDs. The season-long performance got him selected to the All-Pacific Athletic Conference Team and the All-California Community College Region III First Team.

Jefferson entered the transfer portal as a four-star recruit and was a top ranked JUCO player in the nation – No. 5 by 247Sports, No. 8 by ESPN and No. 16 by On3/Rivals. Similar to Anderson, Jefferson enters his position group with a lot of experience.

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