One Key Question for USC Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Before Freshman Season

Four-star freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt committed to Ohio State last May, becoming the second Mater Dei (Calif.) receiver, joining five-star Chris Henry Jr., to announce his pledge to the Buckeyes.

Oregon picked up a ton of buzz in the fall as a potential flip candidate for Dixon-Wyatt. However, USC never stopped pursuing the talented pass-catcher in Orange County as well and were successful in flipping Dixon-Wyatt on National Signing Day in December.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dixon-Wyatt was rated as the No. 35 overall prospect, No. 5 receiver and No. 5 player in California according to Rivals. He was one of four blue-chip recruits from Mater Dei to sign with the Trojans and solidify their No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 class.

From talking with 7-on-7 coaches, opposing high school coaches and those at Mater Dei, there is a strong belief that USC got the best receiver coming out of the national powerhouse in the 2026 class. Dixon-Wyatt was the leading receiver for a team that was named the MaxPreps National Champions in 2024, and he was Mater Dei’s leading receiver again as a senior last season.

With the departure of former Trojan receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, can Dixon-Wyatt crack the starting lineup as a true freshman?

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Turns Heads in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

From the very first day of spring practice, it was very clear why the Trojans never stopped pursuing Dixon-Wyatt last fall.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dixon-Wyatt is a polished receiver with a college ready frame. Everything he does is explosive. He’s explosive coming off the line of scrimmage and as a route runner. The local star gives quarterback Jayden Maiava a big play receiver that has strong hands and thrives in contested catch situations.

Dixon-Wyatt is a strong after the catch and turns into a running back with the ball in his hands. Playing for a high school like Mater Dei and the South Florida Express 7-on-7 program, Dixon-Wyatt is a highly competitive player.

“Made a lot of plays, especially things down the field, vertical throws and contested type catches,” said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. “Has a really good knack for the football, strong hands. Another guy too that I know our quarterbacks had developed a lot of confidence in. He works hard at it.

“You can tell from the day that he got here, football is really important to him. Obviously, coming from a program that that played and competed at a very high level, I think he's transitioned really well, and excited for him to keep taking those next steps.”

Outside Wide Receiver Competition

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sophomore Tanook Hines returns as one of the starters on the outside. Hines blossomed late last season and is expected to step into the WR1 role.

Who starts opposite of him will be very interesting. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was the lone addition the Trojans made at receiver in the portal. A former top 100 recruit in the 2024 class, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Anderson caught 39 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolfpack in 2025.

Dixon-Wyatt wasn’t the only top 50 overall recruit USC landed in the 2026 class. Four-star receiver Boobie Feaster racked up the accolades in his three seasons at DeSoto (Texas). Feaster arrived in late May. Freshman Trent Mosley has emerged as the favorite to start in the slot after a fantastic spring. Do the Trojans start two freshmen at receiver in the fall?

Who starts between Anderson, Dixon-Wyatt and Feaster can be debated all the way through fall camp but at the very least, all three players are expected to be significant contributors.

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