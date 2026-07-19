One Former Blue-Chip Recruit Ready to Breakout for USC

The USC Trojans loaded up their fall roster with recruits who look ready to play out the gate.

Yet putting together the nation's top 2026 recruiting class comes with this dilemma: forcing past blue -chip recruits to face a make-or-break campaign.

Yet for one defender entering his third season in the land of Troy, a brand new defensive structure could be what gets him to finally thrive.

Former Blue-Chip Recruit Poised for USC Breakout Season

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Incoming defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is anticipated to leave some rippling effects on the Trojans in a good way. He brings a fast-paced defense that plays five defensive backs as the base look. But Patterson historically allows his linebackers to have the freedom to roam freely.

This bodes greatly for one past prized USC four-star recruit who's played sparingly: Elijah Newby.

The star from Cheshire Academy High in Connecticut arrived in the land of Troy in the 2024 class for coach Lincoln Riley. He also landed in Los Angeles as The Constitution State's third-ranked prospect for his graduating class.

Newby drew attention on the recruiting trail for his impressive track and field speed, giving him the edge in sealing off angles. He was once timed at 10.90 in the 100-meter dash during the spring sport, according to 247Sports.

That speed translated onto the field, with Newby zipping past gaps and destroying the running game. His closing speed and overall athleticism earned him nearly 30 scholarship offers before choosing USC.

Former outside linebackers coach Roy Manning brought Newby over to USC, but Manning never got the chance to coach him, as he left after the 2023 season. Newby eventually witnessed a cycle of linebacker coaches come and go from there. Matt Entz left after only one season at USC in 2024 to take over as Fresno State head coach. Rob Ryan took his spot in 2025 but left after just one campaign. Mike Ekeler is now overseeing Newby and the linebackers.

How 2026 Presents a Breakout Season for Elijah Newby

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears wide receiver Dash Luke (1) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans linebacker Elijah Newby (26) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker is arguably USC's most questionable defensive unit this fall.

The team does bring back Desman Stephens II after compiling 89 tackles under former coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Stephens brings a strong nose for the football despite his thin frame.

Yet the spot next to Stephens comes off as a free-for-all. That's where Newby can finally rise up and solidify a much-awaited starting spot. He'll be involved in a likely battle with Deven Bryant, a former Washington Huskies starter who delivered 62 tackles for USC's longtime rival dating back to the Pac-12 days. Bryant brings in experience and is a past local high school star from St. John Bosco, but Newby knows the personnel way more at USC.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) drives agaisnt Southern California Trojans linebacker Elijah Newby (26) and safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-3 Newby showed his most potential against Missouri State this past season, producing five tackles, including four solo stops. This time, Patterson lures in a defense that allows the linebackers to play more in space and call their own gap responsibility.

Patterson's scheme also thrives better when he plugs tall and speedy linebackers on the field. Former NFL linebacker Daryl Washington is one example as a cat-quick 6-3 linebacker who dominated under Patterson. TCU Rose Bowl hero Tank Carder was another who turned to his short-area quickness to defeat offenses off his own 6-3 frame.

But again, Newby faces a critical season three that will determine if he can stick around at USC or lose ground. Patterson's addition is capable of elevating Newby's game.

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