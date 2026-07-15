One Key Question for USC Defensive Lineman Jaimeon Winfield Before Freshman Season

Jaimeon Winfield only needed to visit USC one time to know he wanted to be a Trojan.

The five-star freshman defensive tackle from Texas committed last March and was a big reason why USC became the first non-SEC school since 2008 to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-3 and 325 pounds, Winfield has the physical traits to overwhelm opponents and become a dominant interior presence at the collegiate level. He’s quick off the snap with powerful hand usage and a high motor. He’s a constant presence in backfields.

Winfield put together a dominant senior season at Richardson (Texas) and was named a standout after every practice at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

There’s a reason why in-state Texas and Texas A&M tried everything to keep the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman according to Rivals from leaving the state all the way until he made it official with USC on National Signing Day.

And in recent years, the idea of the Trojans holding onto an elite out-of-state recruit like Winfield for nine months was unimaginable, especially considering they had lost two five-star defensive linemen the previous summer. But holding onto Winfield marked a significant change in USC’s recruiting efforts.

Can Winfield help Southern Cal build a dominant defensive front in year one?

How Jaimeon Winfield Factors into Defensive Line Room

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior of the Trojans' defensive line figures to be one of the biggest strengths on the roster.

The addition of Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren may have been one of the more underrated moves this offseason. A two-year starter for the Spartans, VanSumeren stepped in immediately this spring and became a leader simply by his actions. He’s a consistent practice player and brings an old-school toughness to the position.

Jide Abasiri started nine games as a sophomore last season and has been regarded as one of the strongest players on the team. Jahkeem Stewart was a highly sought-after recruit in the 2025 class. He earned Freshman All-American honors last season, despite reclassifying and playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot.

Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player as a true freshman last season after earning rave reviews in spring practice and fall camp. He is a player that is expected to make a leap in year two. Winfield and freshman Tomuhini Topui should factor into the rotation in year one and solidly the depth of the position.

Jamaal Jarrett is a name to keep an eye on. Two big things for the former Georgia transfer are staying healthy - that was an issue from the moment he arrived last winter - and getting him to effectively use his 6-5 and 375-pound frame.

Investment in Defensive Front

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

A dominant defensive front can upgrade an entire defense, and the Trojans understand that, which is why they have made a significant investment in upgrading their front over the past couple of recruiting cycles.

Junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford was a top 100 recruit from Georgia in the 2024 class. Crawford started the final four games of his true freshman season and was a part-time starter last season and led the team in sacks. After a solid spring, the expectation is Crawford begins to show shades of reaching his full potential.

Stewart was originally the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class before reclassifying, and USC was able to pull the New Orleans native out west. Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle, a New Jersey native, was the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class. Wafle arrived on campus with a college-ready frame at 6-6 and 265 pounds and a natural ability to rush the passer.

Defensive ends Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones were four-star recruits in the 2026 class.

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