One Key Question for USC Defensive Lineman Tomuhini Topui Before Freshman Season

Freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui was one of the more impactful recruiting flips in recent memory for USC.

Topui committed to Oregon in the fall of 2024, his junior season, but the Trojans began making a serious run at the Mater Dei (Calif.) product after the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden last January. Bowden made local recruits a high priority and worked to rebuild local pipelines, starting with the national powerhouse in Orange County.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topui visited USC on Junior Day early last February, where he first got the chance to interact with Bowden. After a couple of more visits, Topui became the second recruit in the 2026 class to flip his commitment from the Ducks to Southern California last April, joining freshman quarterback Jonas Williams.

Bowden, defensive ends coach Shaun Nua, former defensive tackles coach Eric Henderson and director of high school relations Aaron Amaama (Coach Dogg) all had a vital role in his recruitment. Topui became a frequent visitor on campus in the spring. It would be easier to name the practices that he wasn’t at, and restarted the Mater Dei to USC pipeline.

The Trojans signed three other blue-chip prospects from the local school — tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and linebacker Shaun Scott. That momentum has carried over into the 2027 and 2028 class. Topui was also active in his pursuit of freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili. The local star was a leader in the 2026 class, his family hosted freshman guard Esun Tafa when he visited for the regular season finale against UCLA last season.

The 6-3, 325-pound Topui has a great blend of size, power and quickness. He was a dominant player in the Trinity League, highlighted by being named conference MVP as a junior and earning MaxPreps Junior First Team All-American honors.

Can he be a disruptive interior player in his true freshman season?

Tomuhini Topui Shines in Spring Practice

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Topui generated early buzz coming out of spring practice. One source raved about the Trojans' defensive lineman after their first padded practice, particularly with the quickness he showed during one-on-one reps.

Defensive line coach Skyler Jones had similar praise about Topui when he spoke about him in April.

“Tom is super twitchy. Tom has a really good first step where he can just get off the ball and go,” Jones said. “He got a track runner first step. He does a good job getting off the ball, being able to penetrate gaps, but he also does a great job of playing with his hands, striking blocks, being able to anchor it as well. And even if we're doing movements, good lateral steps and being able to quickly get back vertical upfield.”

Topui is one of two blue-chip interior defensive linemen the Trojans signed that can have an immediate in the fall, joining five-star Jaimeon Winfield. USC has put a priority on the defensive line in recruiting the past few cycles and have created some incredible depth at the position.

Southern Cal is in desperate need of more production from its defensive line. They have made the investment in recruiting and added key transfers. Now, they have to see it show up on Saturdays.

Relationship With Skyler Jones

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Henderson served as the USC defensive line coach for the past two seasons. He left in February to join the Washington Commanders staff, and the Trojans promoted Jones.

Jones knew Topui very well before he committed to USC because of his time on the Oregon staff.

“Tom is a tough kid. He wants to get better. He wants to do things the right way,” Jones said. “I've been knowing Tom since he was 15 years old when I was at the University of Oregon. I have a great relationship with his with his mom. Tom is family to me, even before I got here. But he's taking the necessary steps that he needs to be ready come fall camp and heading into the season.”

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