The One Position USC Should Be Most Confident In Next Season

Despite all the questions many may have about the USC Trojans entering the 2026 season, there is one thing that many are clear on. With the return of veteran quarterback Jayden Maiava for his senior season, the Trojans have an already proven signal caller capable of leading a high-level offense.

With another full offseason to grasp the offense and a strong Spring training camp to build momentum, Maiava is positioning himself to once again be in the conversation amongst the top quarterbacks in the country.

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava is a Proven Product

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although the end of the season may not have been what he wanted, Maiava is coming off a strong season as one of the nation's most prolific passers. In his first full season as USC's starting quarterback, he led the Big Ten and was fifth in the nation with 3,711 passing yards, along with 24 touchdowns and just ten interceptions en route to a 9-4 finish.

With that, Maiava is seemingly starting to gain some of the much-deserved national attention that alluded him for most of last season. In CBS Sports' ranking of all 68 projected starting Power Four conference quarterbacks, Maiava checked in at No. 9 overall. That also places him as the third-highest rated quarterback in the Big Ten behind only the Oregon Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore and the Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback Julian Sayin.

The ranking reflects Maiava's potential trajectory. Many believed that if Moore had declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would be in direct competition with Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to be taken No.1 overall. Meanwhile, Sayin is coming off a sophomore campaign that landed him on the Heisman podium as one of the award's finalists. Being in the conversation with those two alone symbolizes both USC's stability and star power at the quarterback position.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava Poised For Another Leap

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans have done everything this offseason to create the ideal environment around Maiava to thrive. They returned the entire starting offensive line from last season. USC will have a star running back tandem of Waymond Jordan and King Miller. The Trojans secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, bringing in impact freshmen, including four-star receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster, to replenish the receiver room. It's all there.

Coming out of training camp, spirits are seemingly high around the Trojans' locker room, with many being excited about what's next for Maiava. None more than coach Riley, who spoke highly of Maiava at the conclusion of Spring camp, praising his growth as a leader.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“He’s had a fantastic spring. He’s been much, much better than he has been in any practice setting that we’ve had,” said head coach Lincoln Riley on the final day of Spring practice. “His comfort level, I think I said this the other day, his comfort level combined with what he’s having to do it with a lot of new skill guys."

"I mean literally, pretty much everybody but King [Miller] he hasn’t played with," Riley continued. "And to be able to come out and produce and be consistent the entire spring. He hasn’t had bad days. He’s taking care of the ball. He’s commanding.”

That word "commanding" carries a lot of weight. For an offense that lost three of their top four pass catchers in Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane and Laker McRee, Maiava must now lead a young and brand new receiver core. His ability to lead this offense and help the younger players grow up fast will be a deciding factor on how far he can take USC this season.

USC's Ceiling Starts With Quaretrback Jayden Maiava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of all the positions with high upside going into the 2026 season, quarterback may be the one with the most runway. Lincoln Riley has carved a career of creating Heisman Trophy winners. This season, Maiava looks to end his collegiate career on a high note and the path ahead gives him the chance to leave a lasting legacy at USC.

With matchups against the last two national champions, a West Coast rival in Oregon, along with teams like the Penn State Nittany Lions looking for a redemption season, the path for USC is a rough one. But if Maiava can navigate the Trojans through this gauntlet to the program's first College Football Playoff berth, he will stamp his place amongst some of the best quarterbacks to ever play college football.

It may seem a bit hyperbolic, but that's the trust Lincoln Riley is instilling in Maiava ahead of what many dubbing a "make or break" season for the Trojans.