Ranking USC Trojans' Biggest Transfer Portal Needs

Last offseason, the USC Trojans added one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. While the addition of the class to the Trojans' roster didn’t result in USC reaching the NCAA Tournament in its second season under Eric Musselman, it did improve its overall play on the court, leading to a winning record.

Entering this offseason, some expect Musselman to have another aggressive approach to the transfer portal to help the Trojans reach the NCAA Tournament and remain consistent throughout the season.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After what was a strong start to the season for the Trojans, USC fell apart in the month of February, losing eight straight games to end the year. The Trojans ended the 2025-26 season with an 18-14 overall record and went 7-13 in Big Ten play. All of the Trojans' losses came against Big Ten opponents, as they went undefeated in non-conference play.

With that being said, what are the Trojans' biggest needs in the transfer portal this offseason? Here’s a breakdown of what USC needs to bring in to help them get back to the tournament in the 2026-27 college basketball season.

1. Guard Additions

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Depending on the decisions of guards Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice to stay at USC, the Trojans could need added depth at the guard position entering next season. The Trojans had four transfer guards along with Rice, including Chad Baker-Mazara, Kam Woods, and Amarion Dickerson.

Last season, the Trojans struggled with injuries, losing both Rice and Dickerson early on in the season. The two injuries ultimately took a toll on USC’s season, as following a 12-2 start, the Trojans won just six more games. Dickerson’s decision to enter the transfer portal could change Musselman’s approach to add more depth at the guard position this offseason.

However, given last season’s backcourt injuries, adding depth at guard may just be the most important need for USC this offseason. Dickerson wasn’t the only guard from USC who chose to transfer. Jerry Easter II and Jordan Marsh both entered the portal, following a season in which they were key rotational pieces at guard for the Trojans.

2. Forward or Center

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rim protection has always been a major concern for Eric Musselman’s USC group. While Jacob Cofie helped USC’s defense at the rim improve last season, the Trojans would benefit from adding another big body to help their team heading into next season.

In addition to potentially bringing in a big man transfer, USC brings in three talented recruits as a part of their 2026 recruiting class that will help improve the Trojans' defense at the rim. The class is highlighted by five-star forward Christian Collins from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Collins is rated as the No. 9 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247 Sports. Darius Ratliff and Adonis Ratliff from Archbishop Stepinac in West Plains, New York, are both rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports, and have the potential to improve USC’s rim protection.