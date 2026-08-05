Lincoln Riley Pulls Back the Curtain on USC Trojans' Linebacker Competition

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season with one of the most talented and experienced rosters in the country. However, like many teams at this point in the offseason, there are still plenty of questions surrounding coach Lincoln Riley's squad.

With fall camp beginning this week, some of those questions will begin to become clearer as position battles heat up and the picture starts to come into focus.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although there will certainly be competition across the roster as players contend for larger roles and starting spots, there is one position group in particular that has caught Riley's attention: the linebackers.

"I think linebacker will definitely be an interesting one to see how that plays out," Riley said Tuesday. "It's going to be kind of interesting to see how that plays out and the different ways we use those guys because we do have some unique athletes in that room."

What's particularly intriguing about Riley highlighting the linebacker room is that it isn't a position group undergoing significant roster turnover. Typically, when a coach singles out a position entering fall camp, it's because there are major departures or obvious holes to fill. That is not the case for USC.

The Trojans return nearly their entire core from last season while adding another experienced piece through the transfer portal.

The depth seen in USC's linebacker room creates competition that will push the group throughout fall camp. In addition, that depth will also pay dividends later in the season when injuries, fatigue, and the grind of a Big Ten schedule begin to set in.

Meet USC's Linebacker Room

Leading the room is junior Desman Stephens II, who emerged as one of USC's most productive defenders in 2025. Stephens II led the Trojans last season with 89 tackles.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC also added former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant, who arrives after making 10 starts for the Huskies last season. The former Husky recorded 63 tackles in 2025 and brings proven Big Ten experience to a linebacker room that already features several returning contributors.

Redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker also returns after making five starts last season while recording 33 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack.

Redshirt junior Ta'Mere Robinson and redshirt sophomore Elijah Newby provide even more rotational depth, while highly touted freshman Shaun Scott gives the Trojans another option with plenty of potential.

The depth throughout the room gives USC flexibility that many programs simply don't have entering the season. Not only does it create competition throughout fall camp, but it also gives the Trojans the depth and flexibility to remain healthy when injuries and wear and tear inevitably begin to pile up.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We're going to have a lot of guys play. We're going to be able to rotate, and that matters for competition," Riley said. "Iron truly does sharpen iron at this level. But it also matters to give your roster the best chance of being as healthy as possible. That's our big goal for us."

How USC's Linebackers Fit Gary Patterson's Defense

The depth at linebacker becomes even more valuable when considering how defensive coordinator Gary Patterson wants to utilize the position.

Patterson built his reputation running an aggressive defense that emphasizes speed and versatility. His defenses are known for moving players around the field, and that strategy makes USC's linebacker room an ideal fit.

The Trojans also added another key piece to that development this offseason with the hiring of linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Ekeler is entering his 23rd season coaching at the FBS level. During stops at Tennessee, Nebraska, Georgia, and Oklahoma, he has coached All-Americans, NFL Draft picks, and multiple All-Conference linebackers.

Now, Ekeler will work alongside Patterson to maximize a linebacker room that already returns significant experience.

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