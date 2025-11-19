Why USC’s Path to the College Football Playoff Is Clearer Than Ever
After overcoming a double-digit deficit in heavy rain to be then-ranked No. 21 Iowa 26-21, the USC Trojans moved one step closer to what once felt improbable: a legitimate chance to reach the College Football Playoff. Big Ten Network analysts Dave Revsine and Howard Griffith laid out the Trojans’ position bluntly on B1G Today, explaining that a 10–2 finish with wins over Michigan, Iowa, and Oregon would give USC one of the clearest résumés in the country.
“It feels really straightforward. . . . You win out, you’d be 10–2 with victories over Michigan, Iowa and the Ducks," Revsine said. "To me that résumé is clearcut. If that’s not a playoff team, I quite frankly don’t know what is.”
For USC, the logic is simple. If they beat No. 7 Oregon on Saturday and finish 10–2, their résumé stacks up with anyone in the country:
— Home win over No. 18 Michigan
— Road win over No. 6 Oregon
— Comeback win over Iowa
— Two losses by a combined 12 points, both to ranked teams
That’s not fringe playoff material. That’s a résumé the committee might reward. Griffith echoed the urgency while placing the responsibility squarely on USC’s shoulders.
“They’ve put themselves in unbelievable position… Control the controllables. The first one is going out and playing a really good football team this week, and that’s going to set you up for what you need to do.”
USC’s Surge: A Team Hitting Its Stride at the Right Time
The win over Iowa showed why analysts are taking USC seriously. The Trojans erased a sluggish first half with 16 unanswered second-half points, leaning on both star power and a resurgent defense.
Makai Lemon once again delivered a Biletnikoff-caliber performance: 10 catches, 153 yards, and a touchdown, his fourth game with 150+ yards this season. In the Big Ten’s wettest mess of the year, he still looked unstoppable.
The defense matched his energy. For the third straight game, USC held its opponent to three points or less after halftime. A unit that gave up points early in the season now looks disciplined, physical and opportunistic.
USC coachLincoln Riley—now 8–1 in his last nine Big Ten games—has USC playing its best football with everything on the line.
The Oregon Roadblock
Now comes the defining test. USC travels to Eugene to face No. 6 Oregon, a place the Trojans haven’t won since 2011. The Ducks are rolling after a 42–13 dismantling of Minnesota and have the benefit of an extra day of rest.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is playing his cleanest football of the season. He enters the matchup with 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, completing 90 percent of his passes last week. His mobility and protection—only 10 sacks allowed—make Oregon’s offense every bit as efficient as advertised.
But USC has firepower of its own. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has become one of the Big Ten’s most productive and steady quarterbacks: 2,868 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions, and only 11 sacks in ten games. His ability to extend plays and avoid mistakes has kept USC’s offense humming, even against elite defenses.
Win-and-In Territory
USC sits in a clear position: Beat Oregon. Handle UCLA. Finish 10–2. If they do, their résumé—paired with a late-season surge—could elevate them into the CFP.
Lose, and the conversation ends. That’s why Revsine’s confidence matters. He sees what the numbers show and what the tape suggests: USC is playing like one of the four best teams in the country. Saturday in Eugene will determine whether the committee gets the chance to agree.