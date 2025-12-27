Why USC Could Be The Perfect Landing Spot For Texas Transfer DeAndre Moore

The USC Trojans may have found their Makai Lemon replacement hiding in plain sight. Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. officially announced this week that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens Jan. 2, shifting course from earlier speculation that he might test the 2026 NFL Draft. The decision immediately places Moore among the most intriguing veteran receivers available and puts USC squarely in position as a logical landing spot.

Originally a four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, Moore’s college journey has already taken several turns. He first committed to Louisville in the 2023 class before flipping to Texas, where he developed into a reliable playmaker in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Now, with two productive seasons under his belt, Moore is searching for a program willing to hand him the keys.

A Proven Producer Ready for Lead Opportunity

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore’s résumé is stronger than his raw box scores might suggest. He played in 36 games for Texas, spending his freshman season contributing on special teams before emerging as a consistent target over the last two years. In 2025, Moore finished second on the team in receptions behind Ryan Wingo, posting 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

His biggest moments came under the brightest lights. Against then-No. 6 Oklahoma, Moore hauled in three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, including a pivotal 12-yard score that swung momentum in a 23-6 rivalry win. A month later, he torched Arkansas for three touchdowns on just three catches in a 52-37 shootout.

Across his Longhorns career, Moore totaled 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers, while solid, don’t fully capture how Moore views himself. Before the 2025 season, Moore made his ambitions clear.

“So I want to win a national championship. We came up short at the SEC championship. I want to win the SEC championship,” Moore told 247Sports. “As far as personal, I want the Texas touchdown record [for a single season of 13 set by Jordan Shipley in 2009]. I want at least 1,200 yards [receiving]. And I want to win the Biletnikoff Award.”

That quote matters. Moore doesn’t see himself as a complementary piece, he sees himself as a No. 1.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Why USC Makes Sense

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s need is obvious. With Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, tight end Lake McRee entering the draft, and Walker Lyons hitting the portal, the Trojans are losing four of their top five leaders in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns from 2025.

Lemon’s departure alone leaves a massive void. The Biletnikoff Award winner finished the season as the highest-graded wide receiver in college football, per PFF, and was the engine of USC’s passing attack. While freshman Tanook Hines flashed with 28 catches for 398 yards, relying solely on youth carries risk for a program with College Football Playoff aspirations.

There’s also familiarity. Moore was Lemon’s high school teammate at Los Alamitos, giving him firsthand exposure to the standard USC’s offense demands. He also once committed to Oklahoma during Lincoln Riley’s tenure there, establishing a pre-existing relationship with the Trojans’ head coach before ultimately choosing Louisville and Texas.

A Natural Bridge Between Eras

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

USC’s incoming 2026 recruiting class is loaded with talent, but it’s young. Asking multiple true freshmen and first-year contributors to immediately anchor a Big Ten passing attack places unnecessary pressure on quarterback Jayden Maiava, who leaned heavily on Lemon in critical moments.

If the Trojans are serious about replacing production rather than simply replacing bodies, DeAndre Moore Jr. should be near the top of their portal board. Sometimes the cleanest fit isn’t about upside alone, it’s about timing. And for USC, Moore’s timing might be perfect.