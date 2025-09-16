USC’s Playmaking Defense Boosts Trojans to Top-10 Spot in Latest Power Rankings
The Trojans are finally making noise for the right reasons. After a 3-0 start capped by Saturday’s 33–17 Big Ten-opening win over Purdue, USC was ranked No. 8 by ESPN's Bill Connelly in a ranking of the 39 undefeated teams in college football.
Connelly's placement puts them inside the national top 10 and fourth among Big Ten powers—slotted just behind Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State. Here is the full top 10 from Connelly:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Texas A&M
5. Miami
6. Georgia
7. Ole Miss
8. USC
9. LSU
10. Florida State
USC’s Defense Pushing Trojans Into National Spotlight
The reason for USC's ranking? A defense that’s flipped the narrative around USC football.
Connelly specifically credited the Trojans’ ability to create game-changing plays on that side of the ball, a trait that’s been on full display through three weeks.
Balanced but Defensive-Minded Win Over Purdue
Saturday’s win wasn’t USC’s offensive explosion of old—it was controlled, efficient, and reinforced by timely defensive plays.
- Three interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six by defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.
- Four sacks and a steady pass rush that forced hurried throws all night.
- Only 52 rushing yards allowed, stuffing Purdue’s ground game.
- Three red-zone turnovers forced, a backbreaking swing for the Boilermakers.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava quietly did his part with 282 passing yards, while the backfield combined for 178 rushing yards. But it was the defense’s disruption that sealed the Trojans’ first Big Ten road win.
Just as important, the Trojans stayed clean in the red zone. Every trip inside the 20 resulted in points, a key sign of growth for an offense that too often stalled last season.
That efficiency allowed the defense’s takeaways to become decisive instead of squandered opportunities.
Defensive Numbers Show a Real Shift
Through three games, USC has established itself as one of the Big Ten’s stingiest and most disruptive defenses:
- 18.0 points allowed per game (down from 29.2 last season).
- 72 rushing yards allowed per game, 2.3 yards per carry.
- 10 sacks already, averaging more than three per game.
- +5 turnover margin, powered by seven takeaways.
- Holding opponents under 40 percent on third down.
That profile doesn’t just suggest improvement—it shows a foundation strong enough to compete with the elite in their new conference.
Emerging Playmakers Across the Board
What’s fueling this rise isn’t one superstar, but a collective of defenders producing in key moments:
- Eric Gentry (linebacker): Team leader in tackles (21) and sacks (3.0).
- Bishop Fitzgerald (safety): Two interceptions, including a pick-six, plus lockdown coverage in the red zone.
- Christian Pierce (safety): 13 tackles and consistent production in run support.
- Kameryn Fountain, Anthony Lucas, Braylan Shelby (defensive ends): Each with multiple sacks, forming a deep edge rotation that’s winning battles up front.
For a program long criticized for its soft fronts and porous secondaries, USC now boasts a defense that’s making highlight plays and forcing opponents to adjust.
What Top-10 Respect Really Means
Connelly’s ranking reflects the reality that USC is finally balanced. SP+ has them ninth nationally, while the FPI slots them fifth—metrics that align with what the eye test is showing.
Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State remain the standard-bearers in the Big Ten, but USC is lurking just behind with something different this year: a defense capable of dictating games.
The next few weeks will show if USC can sustain this balance, but for now the Trojans have both the record and the defensive backbone to justify their top-10 ranking.