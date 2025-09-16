All Trojans

USC’s Playmaking Defense Boosts Trojans to Top-10 Spot in Latest Power Rankings

The No. 25 USC Trojans are ranked in the AP Top 25, but USC is in one analyst's top 10 after a 3-0 start capped by a 33–17 win over the Purdue Boilermakers. Among the nation's 39 unbeaten teams, the Trojans are ranked No. 8.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Trojans are finally making noise for the right reasons. After a 3-0 start capped by Saturday’s 33–17 Big Ten-opening win over Purdue, USC was ranked No. 8 by ESPN's Bill Connelly in a ranking of the 39 undefeated teams in college football.

Connelly's placement puts them inside the national top 10 and fourth among Big Ten powers—slotted just behind Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State. Here is the full top 10 from Connelly:

1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Penn State
4. Texas A&M
5. Miami
6. Georgia
7. Ole Miss
8. USC
9. LSU
10. Florida State

USC’s Defense Pushing Trojans Into National Spotlight

The reason for USC's ranking? A defense that’s flipped the narrative around USC football.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Connelly specifically credited the Trojans’ ability to create game-changing plays on that side of the ball, a trait that’s been on full display through three weeks.

Balanced but Defensive-Minded Win Over Purdue

Saturday’s win wasn’t USC’s offensive explosion of old—it was controlled, efficient, and reinforced by timely defensive plays.

- Three interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six by defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.

- Four sacks and a steady pass rush that forced hurried throws all night.

- Only 52 rushing yards allowed, stuffing Purdue’s ground game.

- Three red-zone turnovers forced, a backbreaking swing for the Boilermakers.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava quietly did his part with 282 passing yards, while the backfield combined for 178 rushing yards. But it was the defense’s disruption that sealed the Trojans’ first Big Ten road win.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Just as important, the Trojans stayed clean in the red zone. Every trip inside the 20 resulted in points, a key sign of growth for an offense that too often stalled last season.

That efficiency allowed the defense’s takeaways to become decisive instead of squandered opportunities.

Defensive Numbers Show a Real Shift

Through three games, USC has established itself as one of the Big Ten’s stingiest and most disruptive defenses:

- 18.0 points allowed per game (down from 29.2 last season).

- 72 rushing yards allowed per game, 2.3 yards per carry.

- 10 sacks already, averaging more than three per game.

- +5 turnover margin, powered by seven takeaways.

- Holding opponents under 40 percent on third down.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

That profile doesn’t just suggest improvement—it shows a foundation strong enough to compete with the elite in their new conference.

Emerging Playmakers Across the Board

What’s fueling this rise isn’t one superstar, but a collective of defenders producing in key moments:

- Eric Gentry (linebacker): Team leader in tackles (21) and sacks (3.0).

- Bishop Fitzgerald (safety): Two interceptions, including a pick-six, plus lockdown coverage in the red zone.

- Christian Pierce (safety): 13 tackles and consistent production in run support.

- Kameryn Fountain, Anthony Lucas, Braylan Shelby (defensive ends): Each with multiple sacks, forming a deep edge rotation that’s winning battles up front.

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) enters the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For a program long criticized for its soft fronts and porous secondaries, USC now boasts a defense that’s making highlight plays and forcing opponents to adjust.

What Top-10 Respect Really Means

Connelly’s ranking reflects the reality that USC is finally balanced. SP+ has them ninth nationally, while the FPI slots them fifth—metrics that align with what the eye test is showing.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State remain the standard-bearers in the Big Ten, but USC is lurking just behind with something different this year: a defense capable of dictating games.

The next few weeks will show if USC can sustain this balance, but for now the Trojans have both the record and the defensive backbone to justify their top-10 ranking.

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

