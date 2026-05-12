Five USC Trojans Poised for Breakout Seasons

As the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley head into the 2026 season, it will be crucial to see a significant amount of improvement across the roster to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

With the Trojans looking to improve, here are five players who could have breakout seasons for USC in 2026.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Tanook Hines

On the perimeter at wide receiver, Tanook Hines could be a candidate for a breakout season, especially after the departure of fellow receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL. Throughout most of the 2025 season, Hines was a great third option, which was showcased by his solid production. In his 2025 campaign, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns with the ability to contribute all across the field.

At the end of the season, Hines and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava started to build great chemistry, especially in the Alamo Bowl against TCU. During the Alamo Bowl, Hines totaled six receptions for 163 yards, which demonstrated that he has the talent to be a top option.

As Hines heads into his second collegiate season, the experience he gained in 2025, in addition to his chemistry with Maiava, are both factors that should help him to break out and potentially become the Trojans' best receiver in 2026.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Running Back Waymond Jordan

In the backfield, USC could see a major improvement from running back Waymond Jordan, who was playing very well before he was injured against Michigan after playing in just six games in 2025. During his 2025 campaign with the Trojans, Jordan had 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Behind a solid offensive line for the Trojans, Jordan had found a rhythm, but unfortunately, Jordan’s season ended early.

However, USC’s entire starting offensive line is returning, which should help Jordan find his rhythm once again next season. Jordan will also be paired with fellow running back King Miller, which could create one of the better backfields in the Big Ten. With continuity on the offensive line and a reliable running back partner, Jordan has the opportunity not only to be productive in 2026 but also to become one of the more explosive backs in college football next season.

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Tight End Tucker Ashcraft

At the tight end position, Tucker Ashcraft transfers from Wisconsin to USC with the potential of having his best collegiate season yet. In his career with the Badgers, Ashcraft totaled 22 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. With Wisconsin, the focus seemed to be more on establishing the run game, which took away Ashcraft’s opportunity to shine in the pass game.

In addition to the offensive focus at Wisconsin, Ashcraft also missed most of last season with an injury, but does appear to be healed and ready to go after a good spring. With Riley as the playcaller, Ashcraft has an opportunity to be a key part of the offense in addition to the departure of Lake McRee to the NFL.

With Ashcraft’s experience in the Big Ten, Riley’s creativity, and a need for a top tight end option, Ashcraft could be in store for his best season yet and become a reliable element in USC’s offense.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Linebacker Desman Stephens II

On the defensive side of the ball, one of the more interesting players to watch could be Desman Stephens II. After significant losses from USC's defense to the NFL, Stephens should be stepping into more of a leadership role in 2026 and could be asked to be even more productive. In his 2025 season, Stephens totaled 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. Stephens’ frame at 6-3 and 235 pounds also gives him the range to make plays all across the field.

With Stephens’ size and the production he showcased last season, the expectations for him may be higher than most on this list, but if he maximizes his talent, he could become one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten if he isn’t already.

As Stephens heads into his 2026 campaign, if he can create more turnovers, continue to be a force in the run game, and develop into the leader of the USC defense, he could break out for the Trojans and help the defense take a major step forward.

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Kennedy Urlacher

In the secondary, safety Kennedy Urlacher has a great opportunity to break out after the departures of Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey. Urlacher showed promise last season after recording 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass deflection. Standing at 5-11 and 195 pounds, Urlacher has shown the ability to make plays on the ball, which could be critical for USC next season.

In addition to his ball skills, Urlacher also could have the versatility to play deep safety and succeed in the slot at nickel corner. If Urlacher can bring that versatility, the Trojans could be in a much better spot to be creative and confuse opposing offenses. With the experience Urlacher gained in 2025, in addition to his versatility and ball skills, he could be set to have a breakout season and become a crucial piece of the Trojans' secondary.

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