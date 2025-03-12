Why 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Chose USC Trojans Over Washington, Utah, Texas A&M
The USC Trojans continue to make a statement in the early stages of the 2026 recruiting cycle, landing their third commitment in two days in Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa. He joins St. Francis (Calif.) three-star interior offensive lineman John Fifita and Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley.
Tafa is the No. 223 overall prospect, No. 15 interior offensive lineman and No. 5 player in Utah according to the On3 Industry Rankings. tate.
The highly coveted prospect chose the Trojans over offers from Utah, Washington, SMU and Texas A&M. Tafa committed to Washington in late November, but USC was not involved in the mix during that time. He picked up an offer from the Trojans in late January and after changes to the Washington coaching staff, Tafa reopened his recruitment in early February.
Tafa made his first visit to USC on March 3 when the recruiting dead period ended. Trojans quickly emerged as the favorites for the 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman. USC coach Lincoln Riley made an impression on Tafa during his short time on campus.
“I loved everything about it,” Tafa said. “Great campus, the football facilities, meeting all of the coaches … just the whole vibe was awesome.
“Coach Riley was really cool. He made me and my family feel very welcomed and comfortable at our visit. He seems like a really down to earth guy and I like that. Really excited to grow our relationship.“
The Utah native has strong Southern California roots and feels at home in Los Angeles with the Cardinal and Gold.
"I love Cali. I used to tell my parents that I was meant to be born in Cali," Tafa said. "My mom was born and raised in Tustin, Orange County, so our family visits Cali often. We have a lot of family there. USC has been a family favorite growing up."
USC has a long and proud history of star Polynesian players that includes Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and safety Troy Polamalu. Former receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, linebackers Lofa Tatupu, S’ua Cravens and Rey Maualuga and many others left their mark on the program.
Current starting quarterback Jayden Maiava became USC’s first Polynesian quarterback in 2024 and receiver Makai Lemon lead the team in receptions and receiving yards this past season.
The Trojans have embraced the nickname of ‘Poly U’ and Tafa is excited to be a part of the next generation.
"It is important to me for sure," Tafa said. "Junior Seau, Fred Matua, Troy Polamalu, and a lot more Poly players left huge legacies at USC. The 26 class is stacked and there is so much talent all over the nation, a lot of elite talent are Polynesian and on the west coast. A lot of playing at USC or going there soon. It would crazy cool and an honor to be part of the next generation of great Poly players at USC."
USC holds 14 commitments, including one five-star and eight four-stars in their No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to the On3 Industry Rankings, Rivals and 247Sports.