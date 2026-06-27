USC With Recruiting Ground to Make Up for Most Blue Chip Commits

The USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class is up to nine commitments from blue chip recruits (prospects rated four of five stars).

How does that stack up compared to the rest of the country?

Most Blue Chip Commits in Country

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

USC nine blue chip commits ranks as the 17th most in the country according to Rivals. Here are their most updated top six schools with the most blue chip commits.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 17

2. Florida Gators - 16

3. Texas A&M Aggies - 15

4. Miami Hurricanes - 14

T5. Michigan Wolverines - 13

T5. Oklahoma Sooners - 13

Notre Dame currently has the most blue-chip commitments in the country☘️https://t.co/pT5tmMCdqN pic.twitter.com/H20jxKggDs — Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2026

Despite USC having the 17th most blue chip commits, their 2027 recruiting class is still currently ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten conference.

USC’s 2027 class consists of 14 total commits. Here are their top three highest rated commits per Rivals.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Five-Star Athlete

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is a 6-0, 180 pound athlete out of San Diego, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 2027 class per Rivals. Fa’alave-Johnson has been committed to USC since March of 2026.

As a junior for Cathedral Catholic High School in 2025, Fa’alave-Johnson starred on both sides of the ball.

On offense, he hauled in 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 1,265 yards and 21 touchdowns.

On defense, he tallied 38 total tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Mekai Brown, Five-Star Edge Rusher

Mekai Brown is a 6-6, 235 pound edge rusher out of Greenwich, Connecticut. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2027. Brown has been committed to USC since April of 2026.

Quentin Hale, Four-Star Wide Receiver

Quentin Hale is a 6-3, 195 pound wide receiver out of Corona, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver in the class of 2027. Hale has been committed to the Trojans since February of 2026.

USC’s Recruiting Competition in the Big Ten

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Michigan may be the only Big Ten team in Rivals’ list of most blue chip commits at this point in the cycle, they aren’t among the three highest rated classes in the conference. Ohio State is at No. 8, Oregon is at No. 9, and then USC is right behind them at No. 10. Michigan is No. 13.

USC will be hosting both Oregon and Ohio State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this upcoming season.

The Ducks will come into town on Sept. 26. The Buckeyes make their trip out west for their matchup with USC on Oct. 31.

USC has not yet played Ohio State since the Trojans joined the Big Ten prior to the 2024 season. Oregon the other hand is a very familiar opponent. The Ducks beat the Trojans last season in Eugene.

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