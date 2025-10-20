USC Trojans Proving Worth to Big Ten with Latest Kickoff Time Announcement
The USC Trojans enter their final bye weekend of the season to heal injuries and prepare for their next opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Big Ten matchup has officially been set for 4:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. local time) and will be broadcast by NBC.
It is the fifth time that season that USC has played on NBC in prime time in 2025 and the third Trojans game in a row broadcast by the national network.
USC heads back on the road for their matchup with Nebraska, and will mark the seventh the two programs have met. The Trojans hold five wins over the Cornhuskers and have never lost, with the 1970 game ending in tie.
Trojans and Cornhuskers Kickoff in Prime Time
Especially after their frustrating 34-24 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame on the road, the Trojans are tasked with pulling off another road win to keep good standing for any title contention. USC’s two loss record leaves no room for error to reach for a College Football Playoff, and will need to take care of business in Lincoln to bounce back.
As the Trojans fight to keep their playoff hopes alive, the game against Nebraska is sure to draw some attention as a potential "elimination game" for the 12-team field.
The Cornhuskers have been on the same track as the Trojans, entering their week 9 matchup with Northwestern 5-2 overall after their recent 24-6 loss to Minnesota.
Last season when USC and Nebraska met, the Trojans pulled out a 28-20 win in the Coliseum, in what was quarterback Jayden Maiava’s first game as starting quarterback.
Maiava’s performance was promising, he threw 25 or 35 passing, 259 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
With Maiava coming off a two-interception performance against the Fighting Irish, being able to pass comfortably in the pocket and run the ball when needed will give the Trojans the upper hand, especially with Maiava’s talent and familiarity with the program from last season.
How to Bounce Back Amid Notre Dame Loss
If there’s one thing USC needs to do in order to achieve their postseason goals, is to win out.
While competition like Nebraska and No. 6 Oregon still remain on the Trojans schedule, the road starts with the Cornhuskers on the road.
What USC struggled with was executing a strong run game against the Fighting Irish. They finished with 68 rushing yards and no rushing scores.
For Nebraska, who boast running back Emmett Johnson, the Cornhusker offense is bound to push a strong rushing performance, especially with the Trojans defense that allowed 308 yards on the ground.
Johnson, who has rushed for 713 yards and seven touchdowns this season, has been one of the most efficient weapons on coach Matt Rhule’s offense.
Entering their home week 9 matchup with Northwestern, their mindset is similar to USC’s — bounce back from the loss and get another conference win.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola has been solid for Nebraska, recording 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions through seven games.
If the Trojans can dominate the line of scrimmage to prevent Johnson’s run game, and execute a good football in all three phases, the Trojans could look at their fourth conference win of the season.