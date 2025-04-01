USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams Shines: Recruiting Stock Rising?
Four-star quarterback and USC Trojans commit Jonas Williams is participating in Overtime's OT7 seven-on-seven league, and he has reportedly proved himself to be one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.
According to On3's Cody Bellaire, Williams was "the top signal caller" of the first day of competition this week.
"He was spinning the football with ease and throwing strike after strike to his pass catchers. Williams was able to not only move the chains and consistently find the end zone, but his ability to manipulate the football and place the ball where only his receivers can get it made Midwest Boom’s offense borderline unstoppable on Saturday afternoon," reported Bellaire.
Williams committed to USC and coach Lincoln Riley in February, flipping him from the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning in late February. According to 247Sports' recruiting rankings, Williams is the No. 15 quarterback, the No. 194 overall prospect, and the No. 5 player from the state of Illinois. With his recent performance at OT7, Williams' stock as a recruit is certainly trending in the right direction.
He visited USC's campus twice before committing, most recently for the Trojans' junior day. Riley and the Trojans have found some recruiting momentum, boosted by the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden. Since Williams' commitment, USC has landed four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley, and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.
Talented players often attract talented players in recruiting, and Williams is certainly making noise. Williams competed in the first weekend of OT7 earlier in March, and Bellaire highlighted the USC commit once again.
"The quarterbacks had a tough showing throughout the first weekend of OT7, but Jonas Williams was the one who felt showed the most consistency over the two day event," said Bellaire. "Williams showed off his excellent arm talent, getting rid of the ball quickly and placing it with precision. His ability to throw as comfortably on the run or off-platform just as well as he throws it within the pocket was fantastic."
Recruiting rankings are only a small part of a prospect's potential, but Williams is sure to rise up the leaderboard after his showing this spring. When he committed, Williams talked to 247Sports' Tom Loy about why he chose USC and one of his visits to Southern California. Despite being committed to the Ducks, Williams was still able to build a relationship with Riley and Trojans quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.
"Honestly, it was really fun. They laid out the red carpet for us. I spent a lot of time with coach Riley. I spent a lot of time with coach Huard and his family. I made a lot of connections. I went to the basketball game. I met Magic Johnson there. It was pretty fun. It was a lot to take in," Williams told Loy.
Williams also spoke highly of his interactions with Bowden to Loy, reinforcing what many recruits have said about the Trojans general manager.
"Me and Chad have a great relationship. I love his energy. Our respect for each other is mutual. I think he is a great guy that I will spend a lot of time with, and he is a guy who will have my back," Williams continued.