The No. 18 USC Trojans squandered a major opportunity to elevate their College Football Playoff hopes. Coach Lincoln Riley received a front row seat to the costly mistakes that buried USC in its 27-13 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 14.

USC now enters its final home week owning a 7-3 record, plus holding an even slimmer chance of making the 12-team playoff field (ESPN Football Power Index hands the Trojans a 7.3 percent shot in making it in as of Nov. 16).

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley witnessed multiple turnovers from quarterback Jayden Maiava, plus saw the offense make just two of their third down conversions. He also watched IU's offense tally 451 yards with backup quarterback Grant Wilson leading the Hoosiers. But Riley became honest about where the blame lies, especially in addressing Maiava's rough outing with Trojans Live on Nov. 16.

Lincoln Riley on Jayden Maiava's Red Zone Interception

"It was totally my fault.

"I put him a position to see somebody that was impossible to see. That one certainly wasn't on him."

"He battled. There was a lot of good, but there was definitely a few things there that he missed that we would all like to have back."

"The great thing about that kid is nobody in that locker room wants to win as bad as that guy does or more than he does. He always comes back with the mentality to be better, to learn from it and try to be better for his team."

Lincoln Riley Gets Real on Outcome of Indiana Loss

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was hard fought game. Both teams had lot of opportunities to win game."

"Like a lot of those games, it came down to a couple of key moments. I thought our team did a really great job responding at the end of the half. And really, that sequence was super important especially on the road."

"But at the end of the day, we didn't play well enough on the road. We also didn't play well enough inside the red zone. We missed some big opportunities too with the dropped interceptions. And any one of them could have changed the game and all four, you would expect, our guys would come up with."

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws with Indiana Hoosiers defensive line Joe Hjelle (90) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Then certainly the missed field goals, the penalties on special teams, definitely impacted the field position. That was kind of the name of the game. There was a lot of good things on tape, there certainly was. We battled. We had more offensive yards on those guys than anyone has in two years. Defensively we did a really nice job against the run game. But you got to make those key plays in the key moments -- the third downs, the red zone, the turnovers. Unfortunately, we didn't execute in those situations."

"He's played at a really high level for us here the couple of years and we've been priviledged to be a part of that. He's created a high standard for himself and his play. And I think he's improved a lot."

"Knowing him, he's the one who wants it on his shoulders. He's always the first one to take the blame. He's also the one who always looks at himself first, and that's what you want as a leader."

What Lincoln Riley Hopes USC can Understand Moving Ahead

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) returns an interception with Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) defending during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think number one, the team has to understand how critical those are in games. When you get opportunities like that -- whether if it's make a short field goal or intercept a pass or convert in the red zone when you have a nice drive -- it's important to be able to finish those off."

"And then when you don't, you've got to go back and look at why did these things happen? Was it a focus issue? Was it a technique issue? Or was it a confidence issue?"

"Ironically enough, two weeks previously, we did those things really well in the win over Ohio State. But each week is its own battle. And you have to have the ability to carry that over as much as possible."

"I mean, this game was tight. It was going to hinge on one play here or there. You could just feel it throughout the second half. So you've got to go back and correct it. You've got to learn from it and then grow. And we've got to get better at it this week against Maryland."

Red Zone Woes Very Costly for USC

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We had a few things that we just didn't execute. That was the place that if I went back and looked, I wish I could have had a couple of calls back and put the guys in some better situations.

"To have that many scoring opportunities and only get 13 points obviously really hurt our chances. It's disappointing because that's a tough group to move the ball on the way we did."

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"The field zone [inside the red zone] is compacted so much. You know, it's the same width but you see different styles of defenses. You do have route combinations or plays that are fine in the open field, but just don't work down there. The game is very different down there. Great defenses are revealed by how good they are in the red zone. And that's the most important statistic in college football with the way the game has evolved."

"Getting points down there, being able to shut people down there defensively, so many of these games are coming down to one score or one play. You're seeing more and more games hinge on that week in and week out."

Evaluating Offensive Line Performance Against Loaded Indiana Front

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't want to be redundant, but we're the only team in the last two years to have over 400 yards against them. You don't do that without the offensive line doing some really good things."

"We did some really good things in the run game. I thought we played pretty physical there. For the most part, we did a pretty good job of protecting Jayden."

"They definitely challenge you with the way they stunt and move. Our guys battled down there. But like the rest of our offense, I thought we missed a couple of things in the red zone there. That would have been helpful up front. But listen, it was a pretty good effort against a good front."

Addressing the Lack of Explosive Plays in Recent Weeks

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) makes a catch for a touchdown with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Some we've hit earlier this year. But then we had a little bit of a dry spell. And some of it is also just been the kind of style of what we're seeing in terms of the way people are playing us. It's the nature of the beast"

"Obviously we had two really good players on the perimeter last year [wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane], and we had a lot of trust in those guys. But certainly with some of the skill that we have down there and the way we've started to run the ball the last few weeks, that has a chance to improve. And I think the run game is a big part of that."

"Your ability to threaten people and create those matchups is big. And we've done some nice things in the run game against two of the best defenses in the country that's helped open things down the field."

"It's a life skill. There's no guarantees in life, right? You can go work as hard as you possibly can. You give everything that you have to something that doesn't guarantee that you'll get the perfect result. Life doesn't work that way."

"We just got to continue to improve and grow. And with this group, that's exactly where we'll stay focused on."

Looking Ahead to Maryland

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Preston Howard (8) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You've got to give credit to that staff. That's not an easy thing to do [lead after firing Mike Locksley as head coach]. They've played some really good football these last few weeks."

"I mean, they very easily could have ran the table because they had a chance to get Illinois as well. But they've done a nice job. They made some schematic tweaks. I don't know if there's anything crazy about it, but you can see a few of the tweaks have paid off."

"They've done a great job on all sides of the ball, moved the ball well and had some explosive plays. They've also done a great job defensively creating some havoc, getting turnovers and they've played some really good football."

"They've kind of found their spark and, certainly from an outsider's point of view, they're playing their best football of the year. Whoever is back there [at quarterback] certainly has the athleticism. We've had to prepare for multiple guys and be ready to adjust if someone does play. We'll have a great plan for both but we are pretty battle tested."

Senior Day Emotions for USC and Lincoln Riley

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"All the ones [moments] behind the scenes are the special ones for me. But representaive of that day, it'll be the great wins and moments we've had at USC [I'll think about]. I mean, we've had so many awesome moments in one place."

"I try to remind our guys, that you don't forget where we're at. Don't forget that the Coliseum is our home stadium, one of the greatest stadiums in the world. We get to play football and coach here. We should never take that for granted."

"It doesn't seem real that our last home game is coming up. This one has really flown by. We want to make this game representative of what this team is all about and have one last great memory there in the Coliseum."

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