USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Nominated for Heartwarming Award

In 1992, the College Football Association created the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team to recognize the community efforts, off-field activities, leadership and academic achievements of college football players. Members of the Good Works team are nominated by coaches, journalists and community leaders. Final selection will be completed by September, consisting of 22 players and a head coach. One student-athlete will be named team captain and receive the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who spent most of the offseason giving back to the community, was announced a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on July 20.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Maiava’s Community Service Efforts

Following the Los Angeles Wildfires of January 2025, Maiava volunteered at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to sort and distribute groceries as well as support relief efforts to displaced families.

The redshirt senior has also partnered with other L.A.-based organizations that focus on food insecurity, youth development and community outreach. Per USC Athletics, Maiava has had volunteer shifts at the Dream Center and the Midnight Mission. At the Dream Center, Maiava helped prepare and serve over 1,300 meals for individuals facing food insecurity. At Midnight Mission, he would distribute food to families in need.

Maiava also invested in the programs such as Boys & Girls Club, Angel City Sports' Youth Weekend and The Young Shakespeareans that help mentor, provide community and empower the youth.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in May, Maiava returned to his home town of Pālolo Valley (Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii) and hosted a free football clinic for children and youth – over 350 participants. Coaches from Kaimuki High School, where Maiava played his sophomore and junior seasons, were also in attendance and helped at the various skills-and-drills stations. Maiava also coached up the youth and shared his message of perseverance and hard work.

The t-shirt sales from the clinic were then donated to Aloha 1st Athletics, “a local nonprofit dedicated to leadership, character development and mental health support through sports.”

On the same trip, Maiava returned to Kaimuki High where he shared his faith, his football journey, the value of education and the importance of supporting one another during challenging times to students. Maiava continued his youth outreach efforts at Jarrett Middle School, where he hosted an interactive discussion with over 400 students. During his visit to Pālolo Elementary School, the quarterback read to and sang songs with students.

Jayden Maiava's On-Field Accomplishments

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava showed Southern Cal fans and coaching staff his character when he was given the nod in the final four games of the 2024 season. He went on to throw for 1,135 yards, 14 total touchdowns, six interceptions while going 3-1, including a Las Vegas Bowl victory.

In 2025, Maiava’s first season as the full-time signal caller, Lincoln Riley started to crack the surface of the former UNLV Rebel’s full potential – 3,711 passing yards (No. 5 in the nation), 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 65.8 completion percentage, 157 rushing yards for six touchdowns and the second best quarterback-rating in the nation (89.9).

The Hawaii native finished his redshirt-junior season as one of the best down-field passers in the nation along with high pre-season rankings. Maiava was also selected to the 2025 All-Big Ten Third Team, the 2025 Phil Steele All-Big Ten Third Team and the Pro Football Sports Network All-Big Ten Third Team. He also was a Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Finalist and a Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist.

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