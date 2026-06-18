USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Invited to Prestigious Passing Academy

USC’s Jayden Maiava is set to join a star-studded list of college quarterbacks in Louisiana later in June as a counselor for the Manning Passing Academy. Other notable quarterbacks include Texas’ Arch Manning, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. and Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

The four-day event will be held June 25-June 28 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana. This summer is set to be the 30th year the premier event, hosted by former NFL quarterbacks Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as Cooper Manning, is taking place. ESPN and Omaha Productions will be on hand to document the event.

Counselors at the Manning Passing Academy

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Being named a counselor at The Manning Passing Academy is a tremendous honor.

The summer tradition is the most prestigious passing camp in the country. Notable alumni include 17 Heisman Trophy winners and each of the past four NFL MVPs — the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

High school quarterbacks from across the country will head down to Louisiana. The college quarterbacks will work the camp as counselors but also compete in the annual Friday Night Lights skills competition.

Jayden Maiava Enters Critical Final Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After taking over as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the 2024 season, Maiava became the Trojans' full-time starter in 2025.

He established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football, throwing for 3,711 yards, which ranked first in the Big Ten, and 24 touchdowns. Maiava also finished first in the country in QBR in the regular season. His completion percentage jumped from 59.8 percent in 2024 to 65.8 percent in 2025.

Maiava elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school for his final season. He returns as the unquestioned leader of the Trojans in a critical year for the program, but also for his draft stock. A leadership role that offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Luke Huard says Maiava has taken major strides in heading into the fall.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think for him, just understanding that, all right, this is the last ride, this is my team,” Huard said in April. “The cool thing about Jayden is his interactions don't go to just one small part of the team. He has the ability to spread himself out. He's not the loudest guy in the world, but he has a very specific and cool kind of leadership, feel and mentality about him, and he really does a good job of just spreading himself out through the whole course of the team.

“You can always see him encouraging guys in all phases, whether they're freshmen or they've been here for four or five years. He’s found a really neat kind of sweet spot with his voice continuing to work and be a tremendous example day in and day out, how you go about your business. The whole combination of his overall experience here and his confidence level and being able to touch all different parts of the team have been really cool to watch.”

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