Everything USC's Jayden Maiava Said After Day Five of Fall Camp

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering his third season at USC. He spoke to reporters after day five of fall camp on Wednesday.

Biggest Takeaway from Big Ten Media Day

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought it was a great opportunity to go…It was a cool experience for me. A lot of questions, but it was fun.”

Biggest Takeaways from Manning Passing Academy

"What a great, great, great football youth camp that those guys had. Eli, Peyton, all those guys. We got to train with those guys and got some coaching points for those guys in terms of quarterback play. I think they did such an awesome job putting that together. It was just a cool opportunity to be a sponge and soak everything in that I could.”

Dynamic Being Around Other College Quarterbacks (at Manning Passing Academy)

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought it was pretty cool. Just to be able to have my name up there with all the great quarterbacks of college football. You got all the quarterbacks all over the country that was there and I thought it was pretty cool being at some film studies and we got to train with them. It was a cool opportunity for me to get better.”

Chemistry with Young Wide Receivers

“Entire group is doing such a phenomenal job adjusting to the playbook given how you they are. You wouldn’t really tell how young they are with how they’re doing so well with the playbook. Super special group. I’m excited to see it on Saturday. I can’t wait. It’s a really good group of guys. Ready to go.”

Boobie Feaster’s Adjustment to Next Level

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think coach Riley and his staff just put a great schedule together for all of us. Just to get us all in the same room. It’s important to me, him, and everyone else in the building to so I think we just try to find time to get better and build chemistry with those guys and continue to take steps in the right direction.”

“Great competitor. He just attacks his recovery off the field and I like what I’ve seen from him.”

On Reducing Turnovers

“Film. Practice. Reps.”

Going to Hawaii for Summer Youth Camp this Offseason

“It was really cool. I had a good group of people to go with me. Crazy turnout. I didn’t think that many kids were going to show up. I thought it was a phenomenal youth camp. Shoutout to the people that helped me put it together. I didn’t think anyone was going to show up if I’m being honest, but a lot of kids showed up and it was super fun.”

“It kind of was like an eye opener for me. Just to see kids and the younger generation really want to get better. When I was there I was just doing what I can to share some knowledge about the game or anything off the field. Kind of just be that support system for them and do what I can do to help them.”

Challenges Gary Patterson’s Defense Has Provided

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“In all areas. D-line, linebackers, corners; they just do such a great job buying into coach Patterson’s playbook and it just makes me better and all the QB’s better and us as an offense to take the step in right direction.”

On New Bloom Center

“It’s a great building. I’m excited for you guys to see it. Super excited. Team loves it. The whole program loves it so we’re excited.”

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