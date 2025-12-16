USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Makes NFL Draft Decision

USC Trojans announced quarterback Jayden Maiava has re-signed with the program, which means he will return to the team for the 2026 season. There was a chance the Trojans’ quarterback would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but he will be back leading USC's offense in 2026.

Maiava transferred to USC ahead of the 2024 season and will be entering his third year under Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans finished the regular season as the No. 16-ranked team, looking to make a College Football Playoff appearance next year. With Maiava returning to the team, the Trojans are well-positioned to be a playoff contender and compete for a national title.

Impact Of Jayden Maiava's Return To USC

Riley has been one of the best coaches when it comes to developing the quarterback position. With returning for another season, Maiava will likely be an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy and could be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Maiava is one of many Trojans that have re-signed with the program in recent days, including wide receiver Tanook Hines and offensive lineman Killian O'Connor. Combined with the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, USC could have one of the most talented rosters in the country next season.

Jayden Maiava has re-signed with the USC Trojans. pic.twitter.com/jLI0S6hPKh — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 16, 2025

Maiava stepped up big-time for USC this season, leading one of the most explosive offenses. Maiava finished the regular season with 3,431 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 9.2 yards per completion, driving the offense down the field at a high level.

One of the biggest aspects of Maiava’s performance is how he uses his legs at a high level. Maiava has rushed for 150 yards and six touchdowns.

The USC Trojans are expected to lose several players to the 2026 NFL Draft, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, and tight end Lake McRee. The three lead the Trojans in receiving yards this season, but having the starting quarterback return for another year will keep USC's offense just as competitive.

USC also has an elite 2026 recruiting class joining the team, with several wide receivers for Maiava to throw to. The Trojans have worked to build a talented roster for the 2026 season, and having their quarterback returning, who knows the system well, will help USC compete for a national title.

Maiava made his first start for the USC Trojans in 2024 after the team had fallen to a 4-5 record. He came in and won three of the final four games of the season, including a bowl game. This season, he has led USC to a 9-3 record, with a chance to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2022.

With how Maiava developed throughout the season, he is on pace to be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation next year.

