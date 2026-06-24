USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Trending Toward Breakout Season

USC Trojans football is no stranger to hype this offseason, and starting quarterback Jayden Maiava is no exception. Maiava continues to earn national recognition heading into the 2026 season. On Monday, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranked the Trojans signal-caller No. 7 on his list of the top 10 quarterbacks in college football.

Maiava joins elite company on Klatt's list, which is headlined by Oregon's Dante Moore, Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Joe Klatt's Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering the 2026 Season:

Dante Moore, Oregon Arch Manning, Texas Julian Sayin, Ohio State Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss CJ Carr, Notre Dame John Mateer, Oklahoma Jayden Maiava, USC Darian Mensah, Miami Josh Hoover, Indiana Sam Leavitt, LSU

Klatt described Maiava as "one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the country" after a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him emerge as one of the Big Ten's top offensive playmakers.

Last season, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. He also led the nation in completions of 25 yards or more.

Being slotted at No. 7 on Klatt's list shows just how highly regarded Maiava has become nationally. The quarterbacks ahead of him feature a combination of five-star pedigree and proven production at some of college football's premier programs.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt emcees the Holiday Bowl trophy presentation at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The players directly behind Maiava, such as Mensah, Hoover and Leavitt, are viewed as some of the sport's fastest-rising stars.

Maiava's 3,700-yard season demonstrated his ability to operate Lincoln Riley's offense at a high level, but his 10 interceptions and occasional decision-making lapses leave room for growth before entering the top tier of college football quarterbacks.

Following a Clear Upward Trend

What should excite USC fans most is Maiava's consistent pattern of improvement throughout his college career.

As a freshman at UNLV in 2023, Maiava took over the starting job and earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors. He completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,083 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His 2024 season at USC served more as a transition year. Maiava spent much of the year learning Riley's offense while backing up Miller Moss. In limited action, he threw for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while gaining valuable experience against Power Four competition.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That development paid off in 2025 when Maiava took over as USC's full-time starter. His completion percentage jumped nearly six points from the previous season, and he established himself as one of the conference's premier quarterbacks.

If that upward trajectory continues, a monster 2026 season could be on the horizon.

USC Trojans Are Built to Help Maiava Thrive

It's not just Maiava's personal development that has analysts optimistic. USC also returns one of the most experienced offensive units in the country.

The Trojans return all five starting offensive linemen, including Elijah Paige, Tobias Raymond, Kilian O'Connor, Alani Noa and Justin Tauanuu. Continuity along the offensive line is one of the most valuable assets an offense can have, and USC's veteran front should provide Maiava with the protection necessary to continue pushing the ball downfield.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although USC still has the task of replacing standout receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, the Trojans still possess plenty of talent in the receiver room. Tanook Hines is expected to take on a larger role after flashing playmaking ability last season, and transfer addition Terrell Anderson brings proven collegiate production to the offense. USC also welcomes a talented freshman group led by Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

With another offseason in Riley's system, an experienced offensive line and a talented group of weapons surrounding him, Maiava could be positioned for his best season yet. Klatt's No. 7 ranking reflects both what the quarterback has already accomplished and what many believe he is capable of becoming in 2026.

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