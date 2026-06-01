USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s Offseason Mindset Is Hard To Ignore

With a very important season looming for the USC Trojans, the performance of quarterback Jayden Maiava could go a long way in determining the experience that USC can have as a team.

With that in mind, Maiava seems to have an intriguing mindset, preparing for 2026, and could be in a great position to have one of his best seasons yet under coach Lincoln Riley.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava’s Motivation

“I don’t think there’s anything that I’ve accomplished yet. I don’t even feel the tiniest bit successful yet. I think there’s a lot that I have to prove and a lot of work that’s still left on the table that I’ve got to go get. Just having that same mentality and mindset going into it, like I still ain’t do nothing — which I haven’t,” Maiava stated in an interview with Pete Nakos of On3.

Maiava has some accomplishments as a college quarterback, winning the USC job and leading the Trojans to a victory over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl during the 2024 season. However, it does appear that Maiava has his eyes set on much more than that.

The Trojans have been unable to qualify for the College Football Playoff or make the Big Ten championship game, and with the expectations that USC has every year, both Riley and Maiava must do everything they can to change that.

Based on Maiava’s mindset, it seems that he is ready for the challenges the 2026 season will bring and has the belief in himself and the entire Trojans roster to become one of the better programs across the landscape of college football.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Big Ten Competition

However, if Maiava and USC do want to compete at a high level, it will not be easy with the competition that the Big Ten has.

Next season, the Trojans have to play three of the top teams in the Big Ten, who are arguably also three of the top teams in the country. That list includes home games against Oregon and Ohio State in addition to a road trip to Indiana. In addition to the games against the top competition in the Big Ten, USC will also have games against Washington at home and Penn State and Wisconsin on the road.

This schedule is definitely among the toughest in the country, but it could be a great benefit for the Trojans. While having this many solid opponents is daunting, this allows USC to prove that they belong among the top teams in the country and are able to win tight games, no matter the environment.

Throughout each season, when the CFP committee decides on the rankings, specifically strength schedule often comes into play, which is something that the Trojans may be able to use to their advantage if USC can come out with victories in these tough games.

With these tough games on USC’s schedule in 2026, there could be a significant amount of pressure on Maiava to perform, which could be the difference in the Trojans' outcome next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pressure On Jayden Maiava

Based on the schedule, Maiava will have to compete against some of the top defenses in the country, but will also have very difficult quarterback matchups.

The three biggest matchups for Maiava in 2026 include games against Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Indiana’s Josh Hoover. Moore and Sayin specifically could be very tough for Maiava to keep pace with based on their experience, winning big games in the Big Ten and also on the national stage in the CFP.

However, these are the games that Maiava has in front of him to prove that he is good enough and can perform at the level of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Even with these tough matchups, Maiava does have the advantage of playing both Oregon and Ohio State at home, which could prove to be crucial in games that could very well come down to the final possession.

If these games do require Maiava to make a play down the stretch, it is up to him to make the plays he needs to, to prove that USC can win the games they’re supposed to, but also compete with the elite programs in college football.

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