USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Faces Unfortunate Reality in 2027 NFL Draft Projection

After a breakout 2025 campaign and strong buzz coming out of USC's spring training back, USC Trojans star quarterback Jayden Maiava looked like one of the rising names in college football. But ESPN analyst Jordan Reid's early 2027 NFL Draft prediction told a very different story. Despite projecting all 32 first-round picks, Maiava was nowhere to be found, a surprising omission that immediately raises questions about whether returning to USC instead of entering the 2026 draft was the right move.

For a quarterback tied to coach Lincoln Riley’s track record and coming off one of the most productive seasons in the country, the absence isn’t just notable, it’s a reality check. The hype is there, but NFL evaluators aren’t fully sold yet.

Jayden Maiava Faces Uphill Battle on Draft Boards

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava’s 2025 numbers suggest he should firmly be in the early draft conversation. He threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. He also added six rushing touchdowns, showing flashes of mobility that USC didn’t fully lean into. For Maiava, production isn't the issue, but rather the context around the 2027 draft class.

The 2027 quarterback class is shaping up to be far deeper and more competitive than what Maiava would have faced in 2026.

Names like Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore already dominate early draft conversations, while other quarterbacks such as LaNorris Sellers with the South Carolina Gamecocks and CJ Carr of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are building their own cases. That level of competition makes projecting into the first round far less forgiving.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It’s a stark contrast from where Maiava was previously valued. In a hypothetical all-eligible 2026 mock draft scenario by Bleacher Report, he was projected as high as No. 6 overall to the Cleveland Browns. Now, in a quarterback-heavy class, he’s not even cracking the top 30.

That doesn’t mean his stock is locked in. But it does mean he has less margin for error. To climb back into that top-tier conversation, Maiava will need more than production. He’ll need consistency, better use of his athleticism, and defining moments against elite competition.

USC Not Shown Any Love in Mock Draft

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maiava wasn’t the only Trojan left out. USC had zero players included in ESPN’s first-round projection.

There are pieces on the roster with NFL upside. Running back Waymond Jordan, cornerback Jontez Williams, and defensive end Braylan Shelby all have traits that could translate to the next level. But injuries, inconsistency, and a defense that struggled at times in 2025 have left a lot unproven.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The early takeaway is that NFL evaluators don't believe USC has a bonafide first-rounder the way star receiver Makai Lemon was seen for most of 2025 or how Ja'Kobi Lane was viewed before last season. For a program led by Lincoln Riley, who has consistently produced NFL-ready quarterbacks and high-end skill talent, that perception matters.

The early mock draft may not carry weight a year out, but it does set a tone for those with the Trojans who are looking to play at the next level. It will be up to them to prove it to draft evaluators. If USC can deliver on preseason expectations, the draft conversation for the Trojans' top players will take care of itself.

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