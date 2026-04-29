USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's 2027 NFL Draft Betting Odds Turns Heads

After the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, it is now time to look ahead to the 2026 college football season, where many players will try to make names for themselves to be selected early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

One of the more interesting storylines every season is taking a look at who the favorite is to be selected No. 1 overall. Currently, it appears that USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has some ground to make up if he wants to be the top pick of next year‘s draft.

Odds To Be Drafted No. 1 Overall in 2027

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As it stands now, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall and is in the driver’s seat for now. However, throughout the season, the odds will fluctuate, and the top pick could be someone completely different.

So, here are the odds of who could be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft per BetMGM sportsbook.

1. Quarterback Arch Manning, Texas (+175)

2. Quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon (+500)

3. Quarterback CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+650)

4. Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+750)

5. Quarterback Julian Sayin, Ohio State (+1100)

6. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (+1200)

7. Quarterback Darian Mensah, Miami (+1800)

T-8. Edge Rusher Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (+2000)

T-8. Quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC (+2000)

10. Edge Rusher Collin Simmons, Texas (+3000)

As it stands now, Maiava is tied for the eighth-best odds to be selected with the top overall pick in next year’s draft, which does allow him to work toward making that possibility a reality. However, a lot is riding on Maiava’s 2026 performance and team success for USC.

Jayden Maiava’s Hidden Advantage

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Maiava does have some work to do, there is one key advantage he has over all the other players with higher odds. That advantage comes in the form of USC coach Lincoln Riley, who is widely known as one of the best quarterback developers in college football.

In his time coaching at the Division I level, Riley has helped three of his quarterbacks not only win the Heisman Trophy, but also become the top pick in the NFL Draft. Those three quarterbacks were Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams, who have all found solid success at the next level.

With Riley on his side, Maiava has a tremendous opportunity to become the next great quarterback that Riley has coached. Entering year three with Riley, Maiava has the opportunity to have his best season yet, which could help him to compete for the Heisman Trophy, which could ultimately lead to him being selected No. 1 overall.

Jayden Maiava’s Dual-Threat Ability

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering his fourth season of college overall and his third with Riley and the Trojans, Maiava has continued to develop as a passer, but also as a rusher, which could help him to have his most explosive season yet.

In his 2025 campaign with USC, Maiava recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes. In addition to the damage he did in the air, Maiava also added 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With his dual-threat ability, Maiava has the potential to create explosive plays for USC in a variety of ways, whereas other quarterbacks could be limited to being pocket passers. As a result of the NFL continuing to adapt, the more ways a quarterback can impact the game, the better off they can be to adjust to modern defenses.

With his experience coaching successful quarterbacks, it is up to Riley to put Maiava in the best position possible to succeed for the 2026 season so that he can have the best chance to be selected No. 1 overall.

If Maiava and Riley can have their best season together as a duo, there is a great chance that Maiava could win the Heisman Trophy and ultimately be selected as the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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