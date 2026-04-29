Jayden Maiava's Biggest Key to Leading USC to the Playoff

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava was eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft but decided to return for one more season under coach Lincoln Riley. As a result, the Trojans enter the year with one of the top quarterbacks in the all of college football, let alone the Big Ten.

Recently ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the nation by ESPN's Greg McElroy, Maiava's return to USC comes with high expectations, thanks in part to Riley's previous success developing quarterbacks.

Jayden Maiava's Biggest Key

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava finished 2025 as the conference's leader in passing yards with 3,711, but he has still been somewhat overshadowed by the hype of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

"A lot people, I don't think, paid close enough attention to some of the things he was able to do last year," said McElroy.

A potential reason for the lack of attention towards Maiava could be USC's record in its biggest games, losing to Notre Dame and Oregon and effectively eliminating the Trojans from the CFP. Maiava can be prone to turning the ball over, and cleaning up his interceptions will be the biggest key to USC winning big games and keeping Maiava in the Heisman conversation.

Moore and Texas quarterback Arch Manning are centered in discussions around the 2027 NFL Draft pick, but Maiava could play his way towards the top of what is expected to be a talented draft class.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If USC wants to make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, Maiava will have to play at a Heisman level. Riley and company will be replacing two receivers lost to the NFL Draft, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, while facing a regular season schedule that includes Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon.

Luckily, USC does return 15 combined starters on offense and defense combined with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class joining the program in the spring.

Greg McElroy on Jayden Maiava

McElroy ranked Maiava behind Sayin, Moore, and Manning in that order, but the ESPN analyst has the USC quarterback ahead of Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, and Georgia's Gunner Stockton.

“Now in year No. 2 of Lincoln Riley’s system, that’s a big opportunity for him to take a huge step. There have been plenty of great players that have looked much better in year two under Lincoln Riley’s tutelage than they did in Year 1. Maiava’s concern, though, is replacing the key weapons," said McElroy.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Scoring wasn't an issue for the USC offense in 2025 as the Trojans average of 35.8 points per game ranked No. 13 in the nation. On the other side, USC's defense ranked No. 51 in the country allowing 23.0 points per game.

If Maiava can take the next step that previous passers have under Riley, it might not matter for USC.

Lincoln Riley on Jayden Maiava

Earlier in the spring, Riley spoke about Maiava's growth and how the USC quarterback has improved after a full year as the team's starter.

"He’s just been much better than he has been in any practice period that we’ve had. His comfort level, combined with having to do it with a lot of new skill guys. Pretty much everybody but King [Miller], he hasn’t played with. To be able to come out and produce and be consistent like he’s been the entire spring. Hasn’t had bad days. He’s taken care of the ball," said Riley.

All eyes will be on Maiava and the USC offense as the Trojans look to take the next step in 2026.

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