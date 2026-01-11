What's Next For USC After Husan Longstreet's Transfer Portal Announcement

When he first arrived on campus, USC fans were excited and optimistic about the future of Corona, California, native quarterback Husan Longstreet. Those dreams, however, were shattered on Thursday as Longstreet decided to enter the transfer portal.

While USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava plans to return to the Trojans next season, Longstreet's decision to enter the transfer portal is a major loss, as he had the potential to be a future star in Los Angeles. During his freshman season with USC, Longstreet played backup to Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava, appearing in four games, throwing for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the games that he played this season, Longstreet also showed his talent as a runner, rushing for 76 yards on 11 carries. With Longstreet now gone, the backup position at quarterback now turns to USC’s Sam Huard.

Other Quarterbacks On USC's Roster

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) passes against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The redshirt senior quarterback has an additional season of eligibility, which will be his sixth year playing college football. Huard’s return gives the Trojans a third scholarship quarterback in 2026, after Longstreet decides to enter the transfer portal.

After four seasons with the Washington Huskies, Cal Poly Mustangs, and Utah Utes, Huard transferred to USC in January of 2025. In his first season with USC, Huard appeared in one game against Northwestern on Nov. 7, where he changed his number with Trojans punter Sam Johnson to convert a controversial fake punt pass. The controversial play ended up being momentum changer in USC’s 38-17 win over Northwestern.

Huard’s return to USC next season likely talented freshman quarterback Jonas Williams from Lincoln Way-East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, more time to develop. As one of the several top prospects in USC’s No. 1 2026 recruiting class, Williams comes to Los Angeles rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 8 overall quarterback, per 247Sports.

Williams, much like Longstreet before he decided to transfer, could be the face of the future for USC at quarterback after Maiava and Huard depart. USC having three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster presents an opportunity for the Trojans to add another talent at quarterback in the transfer portal.

Should USC Go After a Transfer Quarterback?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Williams being a freshman and Huard’s lack of playing experience at USC, bringing in a veteran quarterback to back up the Maiava could be a smart move. The Trojans are one injury from Maiava away from their season being completely derailed. The addition of an experienced transfer quarterback who is willing to play backup will benefit USC next season.

After finishing the 2025 season with a 9-4 overall record, the Trojans enter their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley with postseason expectations. For the USC faithful, anything less than reaching the College Football Playoff would be considered a major disappointment and could signal the end of the Riley era at USC.

After showing great improvement this season for the Trojans, Maiava looks to take another major step forward for USC in 2026. His performance alone could decide the direction of the Trojans' success next season. This past season with USC, Maiava threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

