USC Trojans Quarterbacks are Quietly Owning the NFL
The USC Trojans are making their mark in the NFL as former USC quarterbacks Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) and Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) have combined for the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL through week 9.
According to Deeg Sports, the Trojans trail only Oregon (5,284), Oklahoma (4,558), and Alabama (4,403) in total quarterback production, marking another season where USC’s NFL presence remains among the most productive in football.
Darnold Delivering Career-Best Efficiency in Seattle
Sam Darnold has quietly delivered one of the most efficient stretches of his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks. Through seven games, he ranks 10th in the NFL in passing yards (1,754) while completing 68.2 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 109.2 passer rating ranks top 10 league-wide, and his 72.2 quarterback rating is seventh overall, ahead of multiple Pro Bowl-caliber starters.
Darnold has also been one of the league’s most explosive deep passers, tied for the NFL lead in completions of 40+ yards (six) alongside Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, and Dak Prescott. He’s been sacked only nine times, the lowest total among qualified starters with at least 100 attempts, reflecting his improved timing and protection up front.
A major part of that success has been the breakout of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (819) and explosive plays with 14 receptions of 20+ yards and five of 40+ yards. Veteran receiver Cooper Kupp ranks second on the team, giving Seattle one of the league’s most efficient passing duos through the first half of the season.
Darnold’s best game came in week 5 against Tampa Bay, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-34 passing. The Seahawks’ 5–2 record has positioned them as one of the NFC’s most balanced offenses behind Darnold’s career-best efficiency.
Williams Producing Steady Volume in Second NFL Season
Caleb Williams sits just outside the top 10 in passing yards at 12th (1,636), one spot behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts (1,677). The Chicago Bears quarterback has completed 61.9 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns, four interceptions, and added 130 rushing yards and two rushing scores.
Williams’ 52.9 quarterback rating ranks 18th overall, but the former Trojan has been improving — in week 8, his 62.5 passer rating ranked 13th, higher than both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in their respective blowout wins. Against the Ravens on Oct. 26, Williams threw for 285 yards on 25-of-38 passing, facing a defense that entered the game 15–3 in contests following a bye under John Harbaugh.
USC’s NFL Pipeline Still Producing Results
The numbers aren’t just impressive—they’re sustainable. With Sam Darnold finally playing the most efficient football of his career and Caleb Williams adjusting to the league’s speed in year two, USC’s current crop of quarterbacks represents both ends of the developmental arc. One is thriving in his prime, the other learning how to get there.
That balance gives USC something most programs can’t claim—active proof that its quarterback pipeline continues to translate from college success to long-term NFL relevance.