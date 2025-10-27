Weather Concerns Loom For USC Trojans at Nebraska
After their final bye week of the season, the No. 23 USC Trojans will face another pivotal road test against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday night with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line.
Frigid Temperatures Expected For Saturday Night in Lincoln
Saturday night's matchup between USC and Nebraska is expected to have some chilly weather conditions for the first day of November. The forecast on Saturday night is currently expected to be 38 degrees with 10 mph wind gusts.
These weather conditions could benefit the Cornhuskers while hurting the Trojans. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, back in August, even predicted that the conditions for the game would be cold and that the Trojans wouldn't be ready for it.
The Trojans are just starting to get used to playing in the frigid Big Ten conditions that they weren't accustomed to for the most part in the Pac-12.
MORE: Lincoln Riley Visits Elite USC Trojans Recruit During Bye Week
MORE: Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season
MORE: Grading USC Trojans Star Freshmen Who Have Exceeded Expectations
Now, with the game here and the weather expected to be frigid, it's up to USC to fight through the elements and earn a signature win on the road against Nebraska. The Trojans will be facing the Cornhuskers in what will be a hostile night environment at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers are debuting new alternative black uniforms for their "blackout" game.
Playoff Chances On the Line Between USC and Nebraska
While USC's playoff hopes are on the line against Nebraska on Saturday night, the Cornhuskers' chances are also at stake. Despite being unranked, Nebraska has a 6-2 record on the season with losses coming to No. 21 Michigan at home on Sept. 20 and on the road against Minnesota on Oct. 17.
The Cornhuskers bounced back from their crushing 24-6 loss to Minnesota with a 28-21 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at home. Similar to USC, Nebraska could make a case among the two-loss teams to sneak into the playoff if it wins out.
After playing USC, Nebraska has two road games remaining against UCLA (Nov. 8) and Penn State (Nov. 22), as well as a home matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, another current two-loss team, on Nov. 28.
USC's path to make a case for a spot in the College Football Playoff is much more difficult compared to Nebraska, if they are sucsessful in knocking off the Cornhuskers in a hostile road environment on Monday night.
USC has another challenging road test remaining against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22, as well as three home games against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 29). If the Trojans were to win out and finish the regular season with a 10-2 record, they would make a strong case as one of the two loss teams that deserve an at-large bid in the 12-team bracket.
USC and Nebraska will face off on Saturday night with the kickoff from Memorial Stadium set for 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC.