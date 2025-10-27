All Trojans

This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska

The No. 23 USC Trojans turn to their road contest at the Nebraska Cornhuskers to compete for a fourth conference win. Entering the matchup, running back King Miller set bye week goals that will carry USC through their week 10 matchup, and the season.

Teddy King

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The No. 23 USC Trojans are 5-2 entering their final stretch of Big Ten competition, with five matchups remaining.

Since coach Lincoln Riley's roster rebuilding in the offseason, Trojan fans have been thoroughly impressed with the added talent, especially running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.

Following both of their injuries in the Michigan game, backup running back King Miller stepped in and picked up right where both starters left off.

Miller has been a testament to the deep running back room the Trojans have, and even moreso after his 115 rushing performance against the Wolverines. Miller now has the role of USC's starting running back heading into the final stretch, and has a chance to continue a dominant run game. He is USC's x-factor vs. Nebraska.

King Miller Brings The Competition, Starting With Practice

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What most of Miller's teammates and coaching staff continually raved about was the type of energy brings to practice, highlighting that Miller brings the competition.

His first shining moment as the Trojans starting running back came from his 158 rushing yards and a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the Michigan game, when stakes and standards were high.

Riley highlighted Miller's performance and noted that his performance was not "too big," and it translated from practice.

"This is just what he does in practice" Riley said after the Michigan win. "He’s a hard worker, he’s humble, and he cares about this team a lot. The moment certainly wasn’t too big for him.”

Miller, the walk-on from Calabasas, California proved he has what it takes to be USC's go-to guy at running back, and strives to become better even in the off weeks.

During the Trojans second bye week, Miller spoke to the media and emphasized what his goals for the bye week looked like, and his answer perfectly reflected the kind of hard worker Riley had described.

"Honestly just get better, get better at everything," Miller said after Wednesday's practice. "Just really getting back to what what we do best. Just communicating, just settling in and just playing sound, fun football."

Although the run game was not as strong on the road at No. 12 Notre Dame, Miller has a chance to prove his talent in a Big Ten showdown in Lincoln, Nebraska.

USC's Remaining Schedule, And Expectations

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With just two road contests and three more home games left for USC, the expectations remain high for a team with two losses.

Left on USC's schedule:

Nov.1 - at Nebraska

Nov. 7 - vs. Northwestern

Nov. 15 - vs. Iowa

Nov. 22 - at No. 6 Oregon

Nov. 29 - vs. UCLA

Coming off their loss to Notre Dame, the race for the Big Ten is still on, as USC is one of four teams with one loss in conference play.

The 6-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers will be their last road contest until the end of November at Oregon, and will look to pull out their fourth conference win on the season.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With back-to-back home games against the Wildcats and the Hawkeyes, USC could still be looking at just one Big Ten loss heading into their most competitive matchup remaining, at Oregon.

While the UCLA Bruins three-game streak came to an end, falling to No. 2 Indiana 56-6, the Bruins and Trojans matchups have room for an intense Big Ten rivalry to close out the season, for the battle of Los Angeles.

If the Trojans can get back into the win column and secure a road win at Nebraska, they could look at at an 8-2 record before heading to Eugene.

