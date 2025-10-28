All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Next Potential Travis Hunter In Elite Five-Star Prospect

The USC Trojans are trying to land one of the top two-way players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the top players in the country and has already visited USC twice this year. Could he make a decision soon?

Gabriel Duarte

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are looking to kick off their 2027 recruiting class by landing a commitment from one of the top two-way players in the cycle.

Five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the top players in the 2027 cycle and has been getting pursued by nearly every top team in college football, including the Trojans. After hosting Fa'alave-Johnson on a few visits since the start of the season, USC likes where they stand with one of their top targets in the cycle.

Next Two-Way Star At USC?

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Fa'alave-Johnson spoke with Rivals about how his recruitment has been unfolding. He said that his recent game day visit with the Trojans for their Oct. 11 win over Michigan went well and that the Trojans have made their intentions known.

“They’re recruiting me both ways. I keep in good contact and I’m leaning toward defense with coach Belk," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "It’s a blessing. They’re a good school and they’re building a lot. They have a great 2026 class and they’ve stressed to me that I’m one of their top guys in 2027. I know if I were to go there, it would be close to home and a good pick with all the coaches there.”

It's interesting that Fa'alave-Johnson said that the Trojans' coaching staff has been recruiting him to play both sides of the ball. USC hasn't had someone play on either side of the ball since Adoree Jackson did from 2014-16.

The California native does it all on the football field. This season at Cathedral Catholic (CA), he's rushed 65 times for 766 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a receiver, he's caught 32 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Fa'alave-Johnson has recorded 21 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Fa'alave'Johnson's Recruiting Profile

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The No. 1 safety and No. 20 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Fa-alave-Johnson is the consensus top player from California. He holds 36 offers, but has begun to narrow down his options.

Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and USC are the programs he has visited in 2025. Two other program that may get a visit from the five-star recruit is Texas and Texas A&M.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oregon in Fa'alave-Johnson's recruitment. It gives the Ducks a 92 percent chance of landing him with USC checking in as the No. 2 team with a two percent chance of signing the in-state recruit.

Building The 2027 Recruiting Class

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

If USC is able to land Fa'alave-Johnson, it would bode well for the Trojans' hopes of putting together another big class from in-state recruits.

In their 2026 recruiting class, USC has landed commitments from 19 recruits. With their class currently holding 35 commitments, that's over half the class filled with in-state recruits.

Fa'alave-Johnson could kick off the second straight recruiting class that is dominated by California prospects for the Trojans.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

